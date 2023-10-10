close
Sensex (0.87%)
66079.36 + 566.97
Nifty (0.91%)
19689.85 + 177.50
Nifty Midcap (1.36%)
40285.50 + 540.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.21%)
5879.45 + 70.10
Nifty Bank (1.08%)
44360.15 + 473.65
Heatmap

Prakash Chhabria-led Orbit moves SC over Finolex Cables non-disclosure

Cousins Prakash and Chhabria have been at odds over gaining control of Finolex Cables, a $2-billion pipe and cable manufacturer.

Finolex cables

Finolex cables

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prakash Chhabria-led Orbit Electricals has moved the Supreme Court challenging the decision by Finolex Cables to withhold the results of one resolution voted upon at last month’s annual general meeting.

The resolution relates to the re-appointment of Chairman Deepak Chhabria as a whole-time director of the company. Orbit has accused the scrutiniser of Finolex Cables of committing contempt of court.

Cousins Prakash and Chhabria have been at odds over gaining control of Finolex Cables, a $2-billion pipe and cable manufacturer.

In September, the Supreme Court stated that any action on the mentioned resolution would be subject to the outcome of the appeal pending before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

Earlier this month, Finolex Cables disclosed the voting results for all the resolutions except the one concerning Deepak’s reappointment. The company’s scrutiniser mentioned that the result was deferred until the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal issues its final order.

However, some legal experts believe that Finolex Cables should not withhold the voting results as listed entities are required to disclose all material information. The Supreme Court is likely to address the matter on Wednesday.

Also Read

Supreme Court allows Orbit Electricals to vote in Finolex Cables' AGM

Shares of Finolex Cables jump over 6% after Supreme Court judgement

InGovern seeks deferment of two resolutions floated by Finolex Cables

JSW Infra gains 32% on market debut; Finolex Cables withholds results

Stocks to Watch: Vishnu Prakash, Hero Moto, Cipla, Escorts, Oil, IEX, M&M

SuperOps.ai raises $12.4 million in Series B led by Addition, March Capital

CCI probing Google, Apple for alleged unfair biz practices: Chairperson

HR firm CIEL group to hit capital market with IPO by first half of 2024

RBI suspends Bank of Baroda from adding new customers to mobile app

Tel Aviv flights: Air India offers waiver of ticket cancellation charges

Topics : Supreme Court Finolex Cables Prakash Chhabria

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGDP Growth ForecastLatest News LiveIsrael-Hamas ConflictShubman GillGold-Silver PriceEngland vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORERs 2,000 Notes ExchangePAK vs SL LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accusedWe will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on WednesdayWorld Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floodsSwaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon