Finops platform Bluecopa raises $7.5 million in Series A funding round

Finops platform Bluecopa announced that it has raised $7.5 million in a series A funding led-by Singapore-based Analog Partners and continued participation from existing investors Blume Ventures and Dallas Venture Capital. The company had raised $1.8 million in a pre-series A round in 2024. In total, it has raised a cumulative of $11.6 million. The recently raised funds will be deployed to drive product innovation in autonomous finance operations, deepen its presence across markets in Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and the Middle East. “We’re building specialized foundation models so every finance leader has an AI-native platform that doesn’t just automate tasks but fundamentally reimagines how financial operations should work,” said Satya Prakash, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Bluecopa.

The company claims that its artificial intelligence (AI) native, cloud agnostic platform combines automation, analytics, and governance to replace manual, error-prone workflows with autonomous finance operations.

“Bluecopa is shaping the era of AI-native autonomous finance, enabling CFOs and finance teams to run end-to-end financial processes across continuous close, business reporting, receivables, and payables,” the company said in a statement.

The Hyderabad-based firm’s proprietary AI, Samyx AI, claims to autonomously run financial processes. The firm said it builds AI-ready models with governance, lineage and controls.

“By automating 90% of reconciliations and enabling continuous close, Bluecopa delivers a unified, AI-native operations layer that orchestrates data, embeds controls, and lets enterprises run continuous, audit-ready operations across payables, receivables, and close at scale,” said Raghavendra Reddy, co-Founder and chief operating officer (COO), Bluecopa.

The company was founded in 2021 by Satya Prakash, Raghavendra Reddy, and Nilotpal Chanda.