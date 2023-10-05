close
Fintech firm CRED's losses widen 5% to Rs 1,357 cr in FY23; income up 251%

The fintech unicorn has seen a rise in its expenses. CRED's total expenses grew by 66 per cent to Rs 2,831.9 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,702.1 crore in FY22

CRED_FinTech_company_logo

Photo: Wikipedia

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
Fintech platform CRED's losses increased marginally to Rs 1,347 crore in FY23, widening by 5 per cent from Rs 1,279.5 crore in the previous financial year.

The Bengaluru-based fintech's total income rose by 251 per cent from Rs 422.5 crore in FY22 to Rs 1,484.6 crore in FY23. The company reported a revenue from operations of Rs 1,400.6 crore in FY23, up from Rs 393.5 crore in the previous financial year.

The fintech unicorn has seen a rise in its expenses. CRED’s total expenses grew by 66 per cent to Rs 2,831.9 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,702.1 crore in FY22.

“We enhanced the platform with more touchpoints for members to engage with CRED at a higher frequency in FY22-23. This led to significantly higher engagement, creating monetisation opportunities while reducing the cost of attracting and serving members,” the company stated.

The company reduced its marketing and business promotion expenses. It spent Rs 713.4 crore in FY23, a 26.8 per cent decrease from Rs 975.7 crore in FY22 on marketing-related activities.

The company noted a 77 per cent increase in TPV (total payment value) to Rs 4.4 trillion in FY23 from Rs 2.5 trillion in FY22. It added that the firm's customer acquisition costs had decreased by 80 per cent compared to five years ago when the company commenced operations.

“Five years since our launch, we believe that CRED – and prudent financial behaviour – are becoming habitual for the top 1 per cent. Our focus continues to be on rewarding the creditworthy with products that enhance their lives and lifestyles,” said Kunal Shah, founder of CRED.

The company was valued at $6.4 billion as of June 2023, according to data from the market intelligence platform Tracxn. To date, the company has raised $1.04 billion.

Last month, the company entered the 'vehicle management' segment, introducing CRED Garage.

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

