Fire breaks out at Hindalco's New York plant, second time in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at Hindalco's New York plant, second time in over 2 months

Earlier, Hindalco Industries had said that the production at its plant in New York had been halted following a fire incident on September 16

Representative image: The company had said it was investigating the cause of the fire and determining the impact on its operations. Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Aditya Birla Group firm Hindalco Industries on Friday said a fire broke out at its plant in New York and there were no injuries.

The company's plant in Oswego, New York is of its US subsidiary Novelis.

This is the second incident of fire at the company's plant in a little over two months.

"There was incident of fire at the Novelis Plant in Oswego, New York on November 20, 2025, at around 8.45 a.m. (EDT)," Hindalco said in a filing to BSE.

Everyone working at the plant was safely evacuated and fortunately, there were no injuries, the company said.

 

Multiple local fire departments responded, and the fire is now out, it said, adding, "crews remain on site to monitor".

Earlier, Hindalco Industries had said that the production at its plant in New York had been halted following a fire incident on September 16.

The company had said it was investigating the cause of the fire and determining the impact on its operations.

"There was a fire incident at the Novelis Plant in Oswego, New York, on September 16, 2025, at around 10 p.m. (EDT), Hindalco had said in its earlier statement.

"The plant is insured for property damage and business interruption losses related to such events, subject to deductibles and policy limits," it said.

Novelis is a leading producer of flat-rolled aluminum products and a recycler of aluminum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

