Fire breaks out at Tata Electronics' unit in Hosur, employees safe

The fire, according to media reports, started at the mobile phone accessories painting unit of the company

Representative Image: A fire broke out at Tata Electronics’ manufacturing facility near Hosur, Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

A fire broke out at Tata Electronics’ manufacturing facility near Hosur, Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning, which is also a supplier to global major Apple. 

More than 1,500 workers were reportedly present at the unit, when the fire erupted.

“There has been an unfortunate incident of fire at our plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Our emergency protocols at the plant ensured that all our employees are safe. The cause of the fire is under investigation and we will take necessary actions to safeguard the interest of our employees and other stakeholders,” said a Tata Electronics statement.
 

The fire, according to media reports, started at the mobile phone accessories painting unit of the company located in Uddanapalli. Though three employees showed signs of respiratory issues, they were taken to a private hospital, and are reportedly stable. 

This comes at a time Tata Electronics was set to start production at its iPhone assembly plant in Hosur’s Koothanapalli. Hosur will be the second iPhone assembly plant for Tata Electronics following its acquisition of Taiwanese EMS player Wistron’s unit, which was in the works for two years.

Tata Electronics is expected to invest around Rs 6,000 crore in the assembly plant and has pumped a similar amount into the component factory that supplies to Apple at the same location.

The combined facilities, according to sources, will employ over 50,000 blue-collar workers, mostly women. The iPhone assembly plant alone will add 35,000-40,000 employees, making it one of Apple’s largest in India, second only to Foxconn’s Tamil Nadu facility.


First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

