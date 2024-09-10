Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / CCI clears proposed merger of Tata Motors Finance into Tata Capital

CCI clears proposed merger of Tata Motors Finance into Tata Capital

Tata Capital Ltd (TCL) is a subsidiary of Tata Sons and is operating as a non-banking financial company Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC)

Photo: PTI

In FY24, TCL and TMFL reported a profit after tax of Rs 3,150 crore and Rs 52 crore respectively. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday cleared the proposed merger of Tata Motors Finance Ltd into Tata Capital Ltd.
Tata Capital Ltd (TCL) is a subsidiary of Tata Sons and is operating as a non-banking financial company Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
TCL is engaged primarily in the business of lending, leasing, factoring, financing and distributing financial products.
"CCI approves the proposed merger of Tata Motors Finance Ltd with and into Tata Capital Ltd," the regulator said in a post on X.
Tata Motors Finance Ltd (TMFL) operates as an NBFC-ICC and is engaged in the business of granting loans and facilities for financing the purchase of new vehicles manufactured by Tata Motors and its group companies.
 
TMFL also refinances existing vehicle finance loans. It is a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd.

More From This Section

Honda Shine 100

HMSI to enter EV space in FY25; eyes 33% sales from segment by 2030

Nusli Wadia

Century Textiles buys Nusli Wadia's land parcel worth Rs 1,100 cr in Worli

Shriram Life Insurance

Shriram Group to list general insurance arm first, both IPOs in two years

insolvency

NCLAT halts insolvency process against Essar Oil and Gas Exploration

Maruti Suzuki

Not just EV, Maruti to launch 'holistic' customer support ecosystem

In June this year, Tata Motors, TCL and TMFL's board approved a merger of TMFL with TCL through an NCLT scheme of arrangement.
As consideration for the merger, TCL will issue its equity shares to the shareholders of TMFL resulting in TML effectively holding a 4.7 per cent stake in the merged entity.
In FY24, TCL and TMFL reported a profit after tax of Rs 3,150 crore and Rs 52 crore respectively.
The transaction is also in-line with TML's stated objective of exiting non-core businesses and focus its capital spends on emerging technologies and products.
The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tata motors

A sporty hatchback: Tata Motors launches Altroz Racer at Rs 9.49 lakh

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Fin to merge with Tata Capital via NCLT scheme of arrangement

Premiumelectric scooter

Beyond the road: The rising cybersecurity challenge for electric vehicles

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI slaps penalty on Axis Bank, HDFC Bank for not complying with directives

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping

Reliance Retail, Delta Galil launch JV to drive apparel innovation in India

Topics : Tata Motors Finance Tata Capital Tata Competition Commission of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon