Larsen & Toubro arm bags new large orders in domestic, overseas markets

As per company's classification, orders ranging between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore fall in the category of large orders

Press Trust of India
L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 11:50 PM IST
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its power transmission and distribution business has secured new orders in the domestic and overseas markets.
"L&T Construction wins large orders for its power transmission & distribution business," L&T said in a statement.

As per company's classification, orders ranging between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore fall in the category of large orders.
In India, the company has bagged orders in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, while it has bagged the international orders in Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, the statement said.

Additional orders have been won in the ongoing substation and transmission line works in India and the Far East, it said.
T Madhava Das, whole-time director and senior executive vice president (Utilities), said, "The logical next step after 100 per cent electrification is to modernise our distribution systems with smart and intelligent elements. It is also heartening to facilitate evacuation and integration of renewable energy across multiple countries through timely and safe construction of high capacity transmission systems to speed up global energy transition”.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.
L&T Construction is the construction arm of the company.
Topics : L&T | L&T Construction

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 11:50 PM IST

