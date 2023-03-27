Larsen & Toubro arm bags new large orders in domestic, overseas markets



"L&T Construction wins large orders for its power transmission & distribution business," L&T said in a statement. Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its power transmission and distribution business has secured new orders in the domestic and overseas markets.



In India, the company has bagged orders in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, while it has bagged the international orders in Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, the statement said. As per company's classification, orders ranging between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore fall in the category of large orders.



T Madhava Das, whole-time director and senior executive vice president (Utilities), said, "The logical next step after 100 per cent electrification is to modernise our distribution systems with smart and intelligent elements. It is also heartening to facilitate evacuation and integration of renewable energy across multiple countries through timely and safe construction of high capacity transmission systems to speed up global energy transition”. Additional orders have been won in the ongoing substation and transmission line works in India and the Far East, it said.

