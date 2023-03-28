close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amid rising competition, Air India may reward talent with 8-10% salary hike

This is the first performance review of employees since the Tata Group took control of Air India

Business Standard New Delhi
Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 10:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Air India is expected to announce salary hikes for its employees. The planned hikes will benefit employees across the board, including pilots and cabin crew, a Livemint report said. Increments are likely to be in the range of 8-10 per cent. The development has come when industry competition is on the rise.
This is the first performance review of employees since the Tata Group took control of Air India. The step is likely to bring parity between expatriate and Indian pilots, the report said, quoting an industry expert.

Furthermore, the report quoted the expert as saying, "The first round of hikes may be over the next couple of months. Pilots will be the first to get hikes. Salary corrections will also take place for the cabin crew and other officers."
As airlines in the industry are planning expansion to meet the rising demand, there has been a greater demand for pilots and cabin crew. The report added that the shortage of pilots in the industry is the key reason behind the decision to hike salaries. Primarily, the airlines do not want talent to join another company.

In its report, aviation consultancy firm CAPA said that Indian airlines are expected to order 1500-1700 planes over the next two years. Presently, Indian airlines operate more than 700 commercial aircraft, and an additional 1,000 plus planes are in the pipeline, the report said.
Considering all these factors, airlines are wary of competition and want to secure their talent. The lucrative offers provided by the middle-eastern operators are another challenge that Indian airlines are keeping in mind, the report said.

Also Read

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Karnataka employees withdraw strike as govt announces 17% basic salary hike

IDBI Bank surges 11% as govt invites bids for strategic divestment

Salaries in India to rise 10% in 2023, highest in Asia-Pacific: WTW report

How is centre faring on its non-tax revenues, divestment targets in FY23

Larsen & Toubro arm bags new large orders in domestic, overseas markets

Reliance Capital lenders to go for 2nd auction on Apr 4 to maximise return

CoC of Reliance Capital decides to hold a second auction on April 4

Aditya Birla Capital to sell insurance broking business to Edme Services

Viacom18 likely to score more than Disney Star in IPL ad revenue game

Topics : Air India | Air India divestment | Tata group | Aviation industry | Indian aviation market | BS Web Reports | DGCA

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 9:58 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Amid rising competition, Air India may reward talent with 8-10% salary hike

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
2 min read

Larsen & Toubro arm bags new large orders in domestic, overseas markets

L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22
2 min read

Reliance Capital lenders to go for 2nd auction on Apr 4 to maximise return

Reliance Capital
3 min read

CoC of Reliance Capital decides to hold a second auction on April 4

Reliance Capital
1 min read

Aditya Birla Capital to sell insurance broking business to Edme Services

Aditya Birla Capital
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mamaearth's parent puts IPO on hold amid weak market sentiment: Report

Mamaearth
3 min read
Premium

Viacom18 likely to score more than Disney Star in IPL ad revenue game

IPL, India Premier League, IPL rights, IPL TV, IPL viewership
3 min read

NDTV appoints ex-Sebi chief UK Sinha, Welspun CEO as independent directors

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels to reduce planned IPO amid tech headwinds

OYO
4 min read

Mamaearth denies claims of IPO withdrawal, expects SEBI nod by next month

mamaearth
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon