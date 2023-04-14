FirstCry in talks with sovereign funds to sell stake at $3 bn valuation



This discussion started after talks with private equity firm Kedaara Capital fell through a few months ago. While talks are still in the early stages, the funding is being positioned as a pre-IPO round for the Pune-based startup, sources told the ET. Omnichannel retailer FirstCry is in talks with a group of sovereign funds to help some of its shareholders sell a stake in the company for nearly $3 billion, an Economic Times report said.



Domestic ownership SoftBank, led by Masayoshi Son, is likely to sell a portion of its 29 per cent stake in the omnichannel retailer of mother and baby products if the deal goes through, sources added.



"Talks have been ongoing for a few months, but no agreement has been reached... Middle Eastern sovereigns and some pension funds may come on board in this secondary share sale," said the source, adding, "Deal contours can shift as discussions progress." A secondary share sale worth around $100 million is likely to be formalised, the report said.

Also Read 71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023? Softbank to divest 29 mn shares in Paytm via block deals on Thursday Projects worth Rs 19,000 cr to get grants under Sovereign Green Fund Manoj Kohli parts ways with SoftBank India as country head, say sources New REIT, InvIT regime spells higher taxation for sovereign funds New pricing norms cut earnings downside for gas producers: S&P Ratings PTC India appoints 3 former IAS officers as independent directors Zee Music Company renews its licensing agreement with YouTube, Meta March-quarter PE investments fall 75% in sixth straight three-monthly dip James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree cuts planned investment in Reliance JV Viacom18



Other significant investors include Premji Invest (9-11 per cent), Mahindra Retail (12-13 per cent), and TPG (6-7 per cent), in addition to SoftBank. FirstCry may also seek additional domestic capital to strengthen its domestic ownership. As a multi-brand retailer, the company must follow the country's foreign investment rules and keep foreign holdings to less than 51 per cent.



“The secondary sale is expected to take place at the same valuation as its previous fundraise … Earlier, talks with Kedaara were at a higher price but did not go through after months of them being engaged,” a second person was quoted as saying by the ET. The company was valued at $2.7 billion after receiving capital from Premji Invest. This investment came after a funding from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) fell through, even though the deal had been approved by India's antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

FirstCry has been in talks for a long time to reduce its foreign holdings before going public, which is why it secured capital from Premji Invest. The company had planned to file draft IPO papers last year but postponed them due to market volatility. According to previous reports, SoftBank and NewQuest Capital Partners were looking to sell FirstCry shares on the secondary market, valuing the retailer at $3.5-4 billion.

SoftBank selling stakes

SoftBank has been partially exiting some of its India investments in listed companies over the last six to eight months as it seeks to distribute cash to sponsors or limited partners in the SoftBank Vision Fund.



So far, SoftBank has profited slightly less than $6 billion from its India investments, including $4 billion from Flipkart's sale to Walmart in 2018. Since then, the group has returned to Flipkart by investing in it again in 2021. The Japanese conglomerate sold a $200 million stake in digital payments company Paytm in November of last year, and it recently pulled out $130 million by liquidating shares in logistics firm Delhivery.



SoftBank's selling streak coincides with a technology rout in the public markets experienced by tech-heavy investors. According to the Financial Times, SoftBank is expected to sell almost all of its remaining shares in Alibaba Group, leaving it with only a 3.8 per cent stake in the Chinese ecommerce behemoth. The firm's most recent exit from a privately held Indian company was in Lenskart, an eyewear retailer that received a $500 million investment from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.. The Japanese company is said to have made between $90-100 million from the Lenskart deal.

FirstCry financials

FirstCry is among a small number of profitable online-first Indian businesses.



The company reported a net profit of Rs 216 crore for the FY 2021, compared to a loss of Rs 191 crore the previous year. Revenue increased to Rs 1,603 crore in FY21, up from Rs 814 crore the last year. Sources said that while its audited results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are yet to be filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, it is expected to post a profit, excluding costs for employee stock ownership plans.