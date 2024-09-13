Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Flight schedules may get impacted due to bad weather in Delhi: Airlines

Flight schedules may get impacted due to bad weather in Delhi: Airlines

An official in the know said one flight of AIX Connect coming from Bagdogra to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather

Spicejet

(Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo and SpiceJet on Friday evening said that flight schedules may get affected due to bad weather in the national capital while the Delhi airport saw diversion of one flight amid heavy rains.
On Friday, heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Friday afternoon and the weather department has predicted more showers.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
An official in the know said one flight of AIX Connect coming from Bagdogra to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather.
"It's pouring heavily in #Delhi, affecting flight schedules. If you're planning to jet off, please keep a tab on your flight status... and plan ahead, as roads leading to the airport may be waterlogged," IndiGo said in a post on X at 5.03 pm.
 
In a post on X at 5.12 pm, SpiceJet said that due to bad weather in Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected.
"Traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute Delhi Airport due to heavy rains. Passengers travelling to the airport are requested to keep a tab on live traffic and plan their journey accordingly and keep a check on their flight status...," the airline said.
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

E P Jayarajan

E P Jayarajan travels by IndiGo 2 yrs after self-imposed boycott of airline

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

IndiGo, Ceat: Which stocks are on analysts' radar as oil falls below $70?

Student, Study, School

IndiGo pays reduced Rs 70 lakh fine to BCAS over Mumbai airport incident

Air India

Tata aviation cuts losses by Rs 9,077 cr in FY24, Air India revenue up 24%

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo becomes 1st Indian carrier to adopt RNP AR for ops in Kathmandu

Topics : IndiGo SpiceJet airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon