Flipkart deepens Tamil Nadu partnership, expands digital commerce, tech

Flipkart on Tuesday said it is deepening its partnership with the Tamil Nadu government as the e-commerce major expands its digital commerce, technology infrastructure and supply-chain operations in the state, connecting manufacturing clusters and small businesses with customers across India.

The company said nearly 70,000 sellers from Tamil Nadu are using its platform to access customers nationwide, with businesses ranging from Tiruppur's knitwear cluster and textile hubs in Erode and Salem to Kancheepuram's silk weavers and artisan communities in Thanjavur.

Flipkart said its seller, supply-chain, technology and service ecosystem supports more than 1.3 lakh direct and indirect jobs across Tamil Nadu.

Its supply-chain footprint in the state has expanded to more than 25 lakh square feet, helping businesses reach customers faster and strengthening infrastructure supporting digital commerce, the company said.

Flipkart's dedicated seller growth teams in Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, and Chennai support businesses with onboarding, cataloguing, logistics integration and capability building.

"Tamil Nadu is an important part of Flipkart's long-term growth story. The state brings together a strong manufacturing ecosystem, deep technology talent and a growing digital economy. Our work with sellers and MSMEs across the state, our technology infrastructure in Chennai and our expanding supply-chain network are helping connect Tamil Nadu's businesses and communities with customers across India. We look forward to deepening our partnership with the Government of Tamil Nadu and contributing to the state's next phase of digital, manufacturing and economic growth," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group.

TECHNOLOGY, QUICK COMMERCE EXPANSION -------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu is also an important technology hub for Flipkart Group, with the company's Chennai data centre being one of its largest technology infrastructure investments in India, Flipkart said.

The data centre supports critical group-level operations, while a significant share of its power is sourced from renewable energy, it said.

Flipkart said the state's technology talent and renewable energy ecosystem provide a foundation for it to scale its technology operations further in Tamil Nadu.

The company's quick-commerce business, Flipkart Minutes, has also expanded rapidly in the state, with more than 90 micro-fulfilment centres.

More than 1,000 electric two-wheelers, accounting for around a quarter of Flipkart's delivery fleet in Tamil Nadu, are deployed across the state, combining the expansion of digital commerce with the state's focus on electric mobility and cleaner transportation.

MSME, ARTISANS AND FARMERS ------------------------------------ Flipkart said its engagement with Tamil Nadu's business ecosystem extends beyond conventional e-commerce through its Samarth initiative, which seeks to provide national market access to MSMEs, artisans and handicraft producers.

The programme is also working with TN-RISE to create market-access opportunities for women entrepreneurs, startups and farmer producer organisations in the state.

Through its Samarth Krishi programme, Flipkart sources fresh produce from FPOs in Tamil Nadu, helping connect farmer collectives with organised demand and wider markets.

The company said its presence across Tamil Nadu's production clusters is aimed at helping local businesses take products rooted in the state's manufacturing and artisanal strengths to consumers across the country.

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES ---------------------------- The Flipkart Foundation is also supporting community initiatives in Tamil Nadu, including coastal clean-up programmes that have mobilised more than 2,100 volunteers and reached approximately 6.9 lakh people, the company said.

It is also running programmes aimed at supporting vulnerable communities in southern Tamil Nadu.

The broader Flipkart Group ecosystem includes Myntra and Cleartrip, which are also contributing to the company's presence in the state.

Myntra works with sellers and brands across Tamil Nadu and is helping knitwear and apparel producers from Tiruppur and Erode access customers across the country, Flipkart said.

Cleartrip, meanwhile, is supporting Tamil Nadu's tourism economy by connecting travellers with destinations, including Chennai, the temple circuits of Madurai, Rameshwaram, Tiruchirappalli, and Thanjavur, as well as hill stations such as Ooty and Kodaikanal and the business and leisure corridor of Coimbatore and the Nilgiris.

Flipkart said it plans to deepen its partnership with the Tamil Nadu government across technology infrastructure, digital commerce, sustainable logistics, financial inclusion and community development.

The company said the collaboration would seek to create greater opportunities for businesses, farmers, artisans and communities across the state.

FLIPKART'S NATIONAL FOOTPRINT ------------------------------------- The Flipkart Group includes Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip, and super.money.

Established in 2007, Flipkart said it has enabled millions of sellers, merchants and small businesses to participate in India's digital commerce economy.

The company said its marketplace has more than 500 million registered users and offers more than 150 million products across more than 80 categories. There are more than 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers.

Flipkart has pioneered services, including cash on delivery, no-cost EMI and easy returns, and was among the first large marketplaces to integrate UPI payments at scale.

The company said these initiatives are aimed at making digital commerce more accessible and affordable while supporting entrepreneurs and MSMEs across India.