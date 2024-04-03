Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

FLY91 partners with IBS Software to power its commerce operations

This provides international and domestic airlines with a solution for last-mile coverage to smaller destinations that are underserved by existing carriers, the statement added

Fly91

This provides international and domestic airlines with a solution for last-mile coverage to smaller destinations that are underserved by existing carriers, the statement added.

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FLY91, the country's youngest regional airline, has partnered with IBS Software to power its commercial operations.
FLY91 aims to provide an air alternative to road and rail travel across underserved routes in India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
IBS Software has created a reservation experience designed to deliver a simple, efficient and cost-effective experience, to attract and retain customers, a press release from the company said on Wednesday.
"By implementing IBS Software's modern omni-channel iFly Res commerce platform, FLY91 will not only create a compelling user experience powered by the platform's rich set of APIs and flexible rules engine, but also deliver dynamic pricing.
"These real-time dynamic and personalised pricing capabilities are a vital tool in delivering the most cost-effective fares and ensuring pricing is competitive with alternative modes of transport," IBS Software said in the release.
 
Additionally, access to an API-driven ecosystem gives FLY91 the ability to open its services and routes connecting tier-2 (population of 50,000 to 100,000) and tier 3 (population of 20,000 to 50,000) cities across India to interline partners, it said.
This provides international and domestic airlines with a solution for last-mile coverage to smaller destinations that are underserved by existing carriers, the statement added.
According to Prasanna Subramaniam, CTO at FLY91, "Delivering a simple and slick reservation experience will be a critical part of our success as we look to inspire a new demographic of air passengers."

Gautam Shekar, Senior Vice President at IBS Software, said, "We look forward to supporting FLY91 by delivering differentiated customer experiences that help unlock a new wave of travel opportunities for millions of Indians.
 

Also Read

Fly91 to operate first commercial flight from Goa to Bengaluru on March 18

Meet Gabriel Attal, France's youngest & first openly gay prime minister

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

SC appoints new judge: Who is Justice Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale?

Regional airline FLY91 expects to have 350 staff in its first year of ops

India becomes Suzuki's 2nd market to cross 30 mn cumulative production mark

Jindal Stainless to divest entire 26 pc stake in Jindal Coke by September

HCLTech announces alliance with Google Cloud to scale Gemini to global cos

Vodafone Idea receives shareholders' approval for Rs 20,000 cr fundraising

Air India launches revamped customer loyalty programme with added features

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IBS Software Aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeAtal Pension YojanaLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon