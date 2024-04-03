Sensex (    %)
                             
HCLTech announces alliance with Google Cloud to scale Gemini to global cos

HCLTech will familiarise and train its 25,000 engineers on Gemini for Google Cloud to help mutual clients innovate and optimise their businesses with GenAI (generative AI), according to a release

Google Gemini Advanced

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

IT services firm HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Wednesday said it has expanded alliance with Google Cloud to create industry solutions by using the US tech giant's multimodal large language AI model, Gemini.
HCLTech will familiarise and train its 25,000 engineers on Gemini for Google Cloud to help mutual clients innovate and optimise their businesses with GenAI (generative AI), according to a release.
With this, HCLTech can offer expertise and technical skill sets that customers require for deploying and managing GenAI projects.
HCLTech will enable 25,000 engineers on Google Cloud's latest GenAI technology to support clients at various stage of their AI projects, including the development of new use cases and capabilities for HCLTech platforms and product offerings.
The focus initially will be on bringing GenAI capabilities to clients in manufacturing, healthcare, and telecom, the company said.
HCLTech recently launched HCLTech AI Force, a pre-built GenAI platform that optimises engineering lifecycle processes from planning through development, testing and maintenance.
 
The Noida-headquartered IT services company will now enhance the HCLTech AI Force platform with Gemini's advanced code completion and summarisation capabilities, which in turn will allow engineers to generate code, remediate issues and accelerate the delivery time and quality of software projects for clients.
HCLTech will also use Gemini models to expand the portfolio of industry solutions built out of its dedicated Cloud Native Labs and AI Labs, which focus on accelerating client innovation and are staffed by leading AI experts and engineers, the company said.
Both labs will enable clients to better scope, manage and refine GenAI projects on Google Cloud's infrastructure.
HCLTech Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said, "This collaboration will bring to market HCLTech's innovative GenAI solutions using Google's most capable and scalable Gemini models. We believe this helps us to bring even more value to global enterprises through HCLTech's differentiated portfolio."

Gemini for Google Cloud can enhance many areas of enterprise work, such as helping developers build applications more quickly and improving how financial analysts report on their businesses, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Google HCLTech Google Cloud

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

