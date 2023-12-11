Sensex (0.15%)
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility arm ties up with 4 charge point operators

"EV adoption is a national imperative to address urban pollution, and convenient charging infrastructure is a key enabler for driving faster EV adoption"

electric vehicle batteries, electric vehicle, EV

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) on Monday said it has tied up with charge point operators Chargezone, Glida, Statiq, and Zeon.
The company, a part of Tata Motors, has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the four charge point operators (CPOs).
TPEM will actively assist the four CPOs in installing chargers at locations most frequented by its EV owners and share insights on how the chargers are being used to help understand and enhance customer experience, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.
Through this MoU, TPEM will also work with Chargezone, Glida, Statiq, and Zeon to explore the possibility of rolling out a smart payment gateway through co-branded RFID cards, respectively, that will enable ease of payment for Tata EV users.
"EV adoption is a national imperative to address urban pollution, and convenient charging infrastructure is a key enabler for driving faster EV adoption. The need of the hour for accelerating a nationwide charging ecosystem is open collaboration," TPEM Chief Strategy Officer Balaje Rajan stated.
This collaboration will benefit from TPEM's unparalleled EV usage insights, coupled with the CPOs' charging solutions and entrepreneurial spirit, and create over 10,000 additional charging points in the country by FY25, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electric Vehicles Tata group

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

