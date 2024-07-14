Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Former Chairman and MD of GAIL, CR Prasad passes away at age of 83

Prasad died on Saturday, GAIL said in a post on LinkedIn. It, however, did not give reasons for the death

CR Prasad

CR Prasad, former chairman and managing director of state-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd, has died. He was 83. Image: Gail linkedin

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CR Prasad, former chairman and managing director of state-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd, has died. He was 83.
Prasad died on Saturday, GAIL said in a post on LinkedIn. It, however, did not give reasons for the death.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Dr CR Prasad joined GAIL as Director (Planning) in 1994 and rose to the position of CMD in 1996," it said.
He was chairman and managing director (CMD) of the company till his superannuation in 2001.
"He was instrumental in transforming GAIL into a company strategically positioned for forward and backward integration, thereby unlocking the full potential of the gas value chain.
"His visionary leadership established a robust foundation, characterised by the core values and competencies that define the company today. A meticulous project manager, he consistently delivered projects on time and within budget, solidifying his reputation as a pioneer in LPG, liquid hydrocarbons, and petrochemicals," it said.
Industry leaders condoled his death.
Suresh P Manglani, CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd, said, "CRP sir was a pious soul always looking to support everyone. I am one of the fortunate beneficiaries of his strong support and mentorship since MGL days until very recently when I met him in Delhi to take his blessings and continued guidance. With Mr J K Jain, Ex CMD/ Director Fin GAIL, another sacred soul departure and now CRP sir's passing away, there is a feeling of vacuum".

More From This Section

Zomato, Zomato stock, Food delivery

Ola, Uber among 21 cos registered under Delhi's vehicle aggregator scheme

Paytm

Softbank exits Paytm in June quarter at loss of around $150 mn: Report

energy, electricity

THDCIL overcame many challenges to become 4351 MW entity: CMD Vishnoi

BSNL

Govt considers handing over MTNL operations to BSNL; merger unlikely

real estate

Macrotech Developers Q1 sales up 20% at Rs 4K cr on strong housing demand

CRP is the abbreviation for C R Prasad, and MGL for Mahanagar Gas Ltd, which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in Mumbai and adjoining areas.
RG Rajan, former chairman of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, said under Prasad's leadership, GAIL not only expanded its infrastructure but also contributed to India's energy security by foraying into liquefied natural gas (LNG).
"His leadership was characterised by strategic foresight, innovative thinking and an unwavering commitment to excellence. He was instrumental in steering GAIL towards becoming a pivotal player in the Indian public sector. His tenure saw the implementation of the Pata petrochemical complex, JLPL, HBJ Upgradation and many other projects."

Deb Adhikari, former executive director of ONGC, said India's oil and gas industry has lost one of its great leaders and one of the most concerned voices for the betterment of the industry.
Tapas Kumar Sengupta, former Director (Offshore) of ONGC, said Prasad started his career in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and switched to GAIL in 1994 in the formative years. Even after his retirement, he was associated with several industry bodies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

GAIL

Gail to invest Rs 50,000 crore in petrochemical unit in Madhya Pradesh

GAIL

Gail Q4 results: Profit slips 22% at Rs 2,177 cr from Q3, revenue down 6%

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

ArcelorMittal highlights low-carbon steel tie-up with Paris Olympics 2024

arjun ram meghwal law minister

'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' portal for citizen participation soon

Donald Trump, Trump

US Secret Service investigates how gunman who shot Trump got so close

Topics : Gail (India) GAIL India GAIL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon