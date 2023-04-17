close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apple CEO Tim Cook's day out in Mumbai, meets India Inc leaders, Bollywood

With the first store in Mumbai and a second store coming up in New Delhi, in Saket, the company has finally forayed into direct retail in India

BS Reporters Mumbai
tim cook, madhuri

“Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!” Cook quote-tweeted

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In 1974, Steve Jobs, the fabled founder of Apple Inc, came to India and spent seven months exploring the country’s storied spirituality. Jobs was a hippie college dropout and had not yet started Apple.
Comparing Tim Cook, who took charge as Apple’s CEO in 2011, to Jobs would be like comparing apples to oranges. Jobs believed in intuition, which he said he had learned during his time in India, and was imperious and impetuous. Cook, who holds a degree in industrial engineering and an MBA, is reputed to follow a studied and collaborative style of leadership.

Yet, on Monday, Cook spent a day in Mumbai that can be called his own Indian adventure. He landed in the city in the early hours, with his reported objective being the inauguration of Apple’s first store in India, in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. By the evening, he had retweeted a picture posted by Madhuri Dixit Nene, who ruled the Hindi movie screens in the 1990s, showing the two of them having vada pav together and laughing with abandon.
“Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!” Cook quote-tweeted.

This was the second picture on Cook’s Twitter timeline yesterday. In the first, he was a blob of grey hair and white T-shirt nearly drowning in a sea of green T-shirts donned by dozens of Apple staff at the new store. “Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow,” Cook tweeted.
In between, he met India Inc leaders including Mukesh Ambani, the head of Reliance Industries, his son, Akash, and daughter, Isha — both of whom occupy key positions in the RIL empire — and Manoj Modi, director, Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio. 

Also Read

CEO Tim Cook may visit India to launch Apple's first store in the country

GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Apple India: Excited to build on our long-standing history, says Tim Cook

Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

Google withdraws appeal in SC against NCLAT in anti-competition case

Former Softbank India head Manoj Kohli joins Masters' Union as Chairperson

Over 76 firms ink non-disclosure agreement with govt to use ULIP data

Global non-leather footwear makers put best foot forward in Tamil Nadu

Air India revises pilots', cabin crew salaries, announces reward, bonus


Cook also met N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons. There have been reports that the Tata Group wants to start manufacturing Apple phones in India. Needless to say, the meeting between Cook and Chandrasekaran was a closed-doors affair.
Reports say Cook will meet Prime Minister Naredra Modi and the minister of state for electronics and information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, during the Delhi leg of his India visit that starts on Tuesday.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Cupertino-based firm, which completes 25 years in India, saw its sales touch a new record of $6 billion for the year ended March 31, 2023, and that its revenue surged 50 per cent in FY23 over the previous year.
However, the company's market share in the smartphone segment does not figure in the top five. The segment is dominated by Korea's Samsung and the Chinese manufacturers, Xiaomi and Vivo.

With the first store in Mumbai and a second store coming up in New Delhi, in Saket, the company has finally forayed into direct retail in India. Perhaps this is the beginning of not just Tim Cook’s India adventure but Apple’s as well.
Topics : Tim Cook | Apple | Apple store | Mumbai | Mukesh Ambani | N Chandrasekaran

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon.com Inc joins generative AI race, targets cloud customers

Amazon
3 min read

Coffee Day Global, MACEL audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.25 cr fine

Coffee Day Enterprises, CCD
3 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Number of startups rose to 90,000 in nine years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
1 min read

DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai metro
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read

Adani's Rs 20,000-cr FPO subscriber info not available: Sebi to RTI query

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
3 min read

Stay away from expensive M&As: Lenders to Anil Agarwal's Vedanta

Vedanta
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon