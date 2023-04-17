

Comparing Tim Cook, who took charge as Apple’s CEO in 2011, to Jobs would be like comparing apples to oranges. Jobs believed in intuition, which he said he had learned during his time in India, and was imperious and impetuous. Cook, who holds a degree in industrial engineering and an MBA, is reputed to follow a studied and collaborative style of leadership. In 1974, Steve Jobs, the fabled founder of Apple Inc, came to India and spent seven months exploring the country’s storied spirituality. Jobs was a hippie college dropout and had not yet started Apple.



“Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!” Cook quote-tweeted. Yet, on Monday, Cook spent a day in Mumbai that can be called his own Indian adventure. He landed in the city in the early hours, with his reported objective being the inauguration of Apple’s first store in India, in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. By the evening, he had retweeted a picture posted by Madhuri Dixit Nene, who ruled the Hindi movie screens in the 1990s, showing the two of them having vada pav together and laughing with abandon.



In between, he met India Inc leaders including Mukesh Ambani, the head of Reliance Industries, his son, Akash, and daughter, Isha — both of whom occupy key positions in the RIL empire — and Manoj Modi, director, Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio. This was the second picture on Cook’s Twitter timeline yesterday. In the first, he was a blob of grey hair and white T-shirt nearly drowning in a sea of green T-shirts donned by dozens of Apple staff at the new store. “Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow,” Cook tweeted.

Reports say Cook will meet Prime Minister Naredra Modi and the minister of state for electronics and information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, during the Delhi leg of his India visit that starts on Tuesday. Cook also met N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons. There have been reports that the Tata Group wants to start manufacturing Apple phones in India. Needless to say, the meeting between Cook and Chandrasekaran was a closed-doors affair.



However, the company's market share in the smartphone segment does not figure in the top five. The segment is dominated by Korea's Samsung and the Chinese manufacturers, Xiaomi and Vivo. According to a Bloomberg report, the Cupertino-based firm, which completes 25 years in India, saw its sales touch a new record of $6 billion for the year ended March 31, 2023, and that its revenue surged 50 per cent in FY23 over the previous year.

With the first store in Mumbai and a second store coming up in New Delhi, in Saket, the company has finally forayed into direct retail in India. Perhaps this is the beginning of not just Tim Cook’s India adventure but Apple’s as well.