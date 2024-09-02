Business Standard
Tata-owned Air India to soon provide Wi-Fi facilities on board flights

The Tata Group-owned airline, which has embarked on an ambitious transformation journey, on Sunday commenced services between Delhi and London Heathrow with the A350-900 plane

Air India

Its A350 aircraft feature 28 private suites with full-flat beds in business. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Air India will soon introduce Wi-Fi on board flights, starting with the A350 aircraft on the Delhi-London Heathrow route.
The Tata Group-owned airline, which has embarked on an ambitious transformation journey, on Sunday commenced services between Delhi and London Heathrow with the A350-900 plane. The flight will be operated twice a day on the route, a release said on Monday.
Its A350 aircraft feature 28 private suites with full-flat beds in business, 24 seats in premium economy and 264 economy seats.
According to the airline, it will be introducing on board Wi-Fi soon, starting with the A350 on the Delhi-London Heathrow route.
Earlier this year, the loss-making carrier started inducting A350 planes.
"The A350-900 will replace the currently deployed Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of the 17 weekly flights. As a result, an additional 336 seats will be available on the Delhi-London Heathrow route each week," the release said.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

