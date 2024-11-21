Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Gautam Adani family net worth falls 20% to around Rs 7.8 trillion

Gautam Adani family net worth falls 20% to around Rs 7.8 trillion

At its peak, it was worth $136.3 bn at the end of July this year

Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

Krishna Kant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A selloff in Adani group stocks on Thursday has led to a sharp decline in the net worth of the Gautam Adani family. The Adani family net worth was down 20.1 per cent on Thursday to around Rs 7.8 trillion from Rs 9.8 trillion on Tuesday. In US dollar terms, the family net worth declined to $91.2 billion on Thursday from $115.5 billion on Tuesday. This has erased a large part of the gains in the family net worth during the rally in Adani stocks early this year. At its peak, the family was worth $136.3 billion at the end of July this year.
 
  The Indian equity market was closed on Wednesday on account of polling for Maharashtra state election. The analysis is based on Adani family direct stake in various group companies at the end of every quarter.
 
The combined market capitalisation of listed Adani group companies was down 15.7 per cent on Thursday to Rs 12.05 trillion from Rs 14.28 trillion on Tuesday. 
chart
  With Thursday’s fall, Adani family net worth is down 28.7 per cent since the end of September 2024 - when Indian equity market had peaked — from Rs 10.9 trillion at the end of that month. In the same period, the family net worth is down 30.1 per cent in
US dollar terms from $130.5 billion at the end of September 2024. 
For comparison, the Adani family was worth Rs 8.3 trillion or $101.5 billion at the end of January 2023 just after the Hindenburg report on the group finances was published in January last year.

Also Read

PremiumGautam Adani, Adani

US bribery taint melts Adani stocks; Kenya cancels airport, energy deals

Sec Adani

Proxy advisory firms raise alarm on charges against Adani executives

Adani, Gautam Adani

Experts warn of severe legal fallout for Adani group and associates

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Amid US bribery allegations, Rahul Gandhi demands Gautam Adani's arrest

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is losing its status as a defensive sector. Historically, FMCG stocks have outperformed in a falling market, providing downside protection to portfolios. However, during the current market selloff, the FMC

Markets dip amid selloff in Adani group stocks; Sensex ends 423 pts lower

Topics : Gautam Adani SEC indictment Adani Group Adani Green Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon