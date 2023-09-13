General Datatech to expand India operations, double headcount in 1 year

General Datatech (GDT), a US-based IT solutions provider, is set to nearly double its workforce in India from 175 to 300 employees over the next year, according to CEO Shawn O’Grady. The company, which globally employs around 750 people, is expanding its Indian operations and is planning to establish a second office in the coming months. Its current Indian office is located in Bengaluru.

"India provides a high quality of talent and serves as a significant talent hub for us. This is our largest presence outside of the US," said O'Grady. GDT is focusing on hiring both experienced professionals and fresh graduates from Indian colleges, with an emphasis on networking-related skills such as 5G, SD-WAN, and Wi-Fi 6.

The Bengaluru centre plays a vital role in providing an array of solutions to GDT’s clients, including enterprise networking, multi-cloud, collaboration, and cybersecurity. The firm recorded revenues of approximately $1.3 billion last year and aims to double this figure within the next three to four years, subject to macro-economic conditions. O’Grady noted that the company is witnessing broad-based growth across several verticals, including financial services, retail, communications, and high-tech industries.

Furthermore, GDT is planning to significantly enhance its cybersecurity capabilities. The aim is to grow this segment to account for 20 per cent of the company's top line, up from its current 10 per cent. The firm employs a modern cybersecurity mesh approach, designed to integrate security into every aspect of the enterprise environment—from the cloud and data centre to end-point devices.