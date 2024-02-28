Gensol receives approval from ARAI for manufacturing of electric vehicles

Gensol Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd (GEVPL) announced on Wednesday that it has received certification and approval for its electric vehicle (EV) from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

GEVPL, a subsidiary of BSE-listed Gensol Engineering Ltd, one of India’s largest green energy engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies, is venturing into EV manufacturing for the first time.

In a public statement, the company highlighted that this achievement paves the way for the official launch and sale of its EV in the Indian market. The statement emphasized the rigorous evaluation process conducted by ARAI, assessing the vehicle's performance, safety, and compliance with regulatory norms.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Chairman and Managing Director of Gensol Engineering Limited, expressed the company's commitment to bringing its first made-in-India electric vehicle to market in full compliance with ARAI regulations. He underscored the pride in developing a vehicle meeting the highest standards of safety, quality, and performance.

The manufacturing plant in Chakan, Pune, will produce three-wheeler, two-seater reverse troika vehicles, described by Jaggi as "born electric" in an interview with this paper in November.





Gensol, headquartered in Ahmedabad, has been listed on the BSE since 2019. Jaggi, also the co-founder of the electric ride-hailing venture BluSmart, had previously mentioned plans to introduce the first rollout of in-house EVs in the BluSmart fleet.

Jaggi explained the suitability of the vehicle for BluSmart's fleet, emphasizing its ideal configuration for single-passenger rides, reduced congestion, and competitive pricing compared to existing cabs and autos.

Gensol currently procures cabs for BluSmart’s fleet from manufacturers such as Tata Motors, MG Motors, and BYD, leasing out these EVs to BluSmart.

The company's statement highlighted the greenfield plant's annual production capacity of 30,000 cars and touted the compact 2-door, 2-seater EV as embodying modernity, intelligence, space efficiency, and cutting-edge technology. The vehicle is said to feature various advanced technologies, including a moonroof, ample boot space, in-cabin driver assistance technology, and AI-driven cloud analytics.