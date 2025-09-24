Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Glenmark Pharma signs $18 mn deal with Hengrui for cancer therapy drug

Glenmark Pharma signs $18 mn deal with Hengrui for cancer therapy drug

The agreement gives Glenmark exclusive rights to develop and commercialise cancer drug Trastuzumab Rezetecan outside China, the US, Europe, and other select markets

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments

Under the deal, Glenmark will make an upfront payment of $18 million, the pharma firm said in a BSE filing.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Glenmark Specialty SA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, on Wednesday announced that it has bagged an exclusive licence with China’s Hengrui Pharma for its cancer treatment drug Trastuzumab Rezetecan.
 
The agreement gives Glenmark exclusive rights to develop and commercialise the drug in all territories except Mainland China, the Hong Kong SAR, the Macao SAR, Taiwan Region, the United States (US), Canada, Europe, Japan, Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the company added.
 
Under the deal, Glenmark will make an upfront payment of $18 million, the pharma firm said in a BSE filing. It added that Hengrui is also eligible for regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to $1.093 billion, in addition to royalties linked to net sales in licensed markets. 
 
 
“We are delighted to collaborate with Hengrui and build on the scientific momentum of Trastuzumab Rezetecan as we continue expanding our oncology pipeline and leadership,” said Glenn Saldanha, chairman and managing director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Also Read

exercise and cancer

What can slow breast cancer cell growth? 30-minute workout, say scientists

HIV, Vaccine, vaccination

'New cancer vaccines to prevent recurrence, not onset in healthy people'

Semaglutide, weight loss drugs

Semaglutide, used in Ozempic, joins WHO's essential medicines list

HIV, Vaccine, vaccination

Russian mRNA vaccine for colon cancer shows high efficacy: Report

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca's lung cancer combination boosted survival in key study

 
Adding to it, Jo Feng, president of Hengrui Pharma, said: “This collaboration with Glenmark is a significant step in Hengrui’s ongoing strategy to deepen its presence in emerging markets. We look forward to working together to enhance the accessibility of innovative therapies and to bring new hope to patients in more countries and regions.”
 
Trastuzumab Rezetecan was approved in China in May 2025 for adults with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer carrying a HER2 mutation, after at least one prior therapy. The drug is also under review for breast cancer. It has Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for nine cancers, including lung, breast, gastric, colorectal, biliary tract, and gynaecological tumours. In August 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted it Orphan Drug Designation for gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, the company said.
 
Shares of Glenmark Pharma closed at ₹2,017.80 each on the BSE on Wednesday.

More From This Section

(L-R) Shweta Harit, chief executive officer, Forevermark, and global senior vice-president at De Beers Group & Sandrine Conseiller, chief executive officer - brands and diamond desirability, De Beers Group.

Forevermark opens 1st flagship store in Delhi, plans 100 outlets by 2030premium

Investcorp

Investcorp sells 6.8% stake in NDR InvIT via ₹305 crore block trade

Flipkart

Flipkart reports 21% rise in user visits during Big Billion Days sale

Anand Piramal at his office in Mumbai (Pic: Suryakant Niwate)

Anand Piramal to become chairman of Piramal Finance after merger

Abhishek Maheshwari

Abhishek Maheshwari joins OneAssist as CEO to drive expansion and AI push

Topics : cancer drugs Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Drug licensing BS Web Reports cancer treatment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGlenmark Pharma-Hengrui DealH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon