Home / Companies / News / Flipkart reports 21% rise in user visits during Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart reports 21% rise in user visits during Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale recorded 21 per cent growth in visits, 26 per cent surge in premium demand and strong Cleartrip bookings as festive shopping gained pace

Flipkart’s travel platform Cleartrip recorded a sharp uptick in bookings during Early Access and Day 1 of The Big Billion Days. | (Photo: Reuters)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Flipkart recorded a 21 per cent increase in user visits during the opening days of its flagship Big Billion Days (TBBD) festival sale compared to TBBD 2024, driven by goods and services tax (GST) reforms and rising demand for premium electronics from smaller cities.
 
The Walmart-owned platform saw 26 per cent year-on-year growth in premium product purchases across mobiles, televisions and refrigerators, while its quick-delivery service Flipkart Minutes processed 4.5 million visitors, with order volumes doubling compared to regular days.
 
“The shopping carts are brimming with everything from the season’s newest smartphones and sneakers to festive sweets, beauty must-haves and home essentials,” the company said. “Millions of customers are logging in not only for offers and GST-enabled savings, but also for discovery and speed.”
 
 
Cities beyond major metros, including Indore, Surat and Varanasi, showed substantial participation growth, highlighting the platform’s expanding reach into India’s tier-2 markets during the crucial festive shopping season that drives annual e-commerce performance.
 
Flipkart’s travel platform Cleartrip recorded a sharp uptick in bookings during Early Access and Day 1 of The Big Billion Days. Overall platform users grew 2.2 times, with flight bookings increasing two-fold and hotel bookings rising 3.5 times compared to the pre-festive period.
 
The maximum growth was seen in four- and five-star hotels, reflecting strong consumer preference for premium experiences. Top domestic travel destinations included Goa, Delhi and Bengaluru, while Bangkok, Dubai, Phuket and Kuala Lumpur emerged as popular international destinations.
 
Last week, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy set an ambitious tone for TBBD 2025, aiming to serve a billion people this season. The platform expects 250–300 million unique visitors during the event and more than 350 million across the festive period — nearly double the viewership of the IPL final.
 

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

