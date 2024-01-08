GMDC gets green approval for expanding Surkha lignite mine in Gujarat

State-owned GMDC on Monday said that it has received a green nod to expand the capacity of its Surkha lignite mine in Gujarat.

The environment clearance was accorded by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MOEFCC) for expanding the capacity of Surkha (N) lignite mine from 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 5 MTPA.



This expansion not only signifies increased production but also aligns with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation's (GMDC) commitment to sustainability and responsible resource utilisation, the company said in a statement. "The approval of environmental clearance for the capacity expansion of Surkha (N) lignite mine is a pivotal moment for GMDC.



This project's success is integral to our overall growth and revenue generation perspective," the company's Managing Director Roopwant Singh said. The enhanced lignite production capacity is likely to drive substantial revenue growth for GMDC, the statement added.



"The expansion of lignite production annually is poised to fuel the energy needs of industries across Saurashtra and Gujarat, fostering robust growth and development across various sectors within the state," the company said in the statement.