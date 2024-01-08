Sensex (    %)
                        
Tanla Platforms appoints former TRAI Chief RS Sharma to board of directors

Sharma was the chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) between 2015 and 2020, and his tenure was marked by initiatives promoting net neutrality and consumer rights

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Tanla Platforms on Monday announced the appointment of former TRAI Chairman RS Sharma to its board of directors.
With this, the total number of directors on Tanla's board now stands at 7.
"Tanla Platforms, India's leading CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) player, announced the appointment of former TRAI Chairman Dr RS Sharma to its board of directors, bringing the total number of directors on Tanla's Board to 7," according to a company release.
Sharma was the chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) between 2015 and 2020, and his tenure was marked by initiatives promoting net neutrality and consumer rights.
Over the years, he spearheaded multiple government initiatives. As the chairman of the Empowered Group of COVID Vaccine Administration (EGVAC), Sharma steered the design and rollout of Co-Win - the digital backbone of the vaccination drive in India.
As CEO of the National Health Authority, he was instrumental in implementing two health initiatives of the government, Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). He was also the Director General and Mission Director of the Aadhaar-issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) between 2009 and 2013.
Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman and CEO of Tanla, said that Sharma's incredible vision and track record in India's digital transformation journey makes him an invaluable addition to Tanla's board.
"We are excited to learn from his pioneering experiences and advice for the continued success of Tanla Platforms globally," he said.
An Indian Administrative Service officer since 1978, Sharma holds a PhD in Management and Public Policy from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, a Masters in Computer Sciences from the University of California, USA and a Masters in Mathematics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Sharma also holds an LLB degree.
"Tanla is adept at harnessing disruptive technologies. And I see how they have innovated to foster trust in the CPaaS ecosystem. Joining the board of such a forward-thinking technology company is really an opportunity to contribute to nation-building," Sharma said.

Topics : TRAI Telecom industry board of directors

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

