Go First Saga: Lessors seek to deregister 9 more planes of the airline

As Go First awaits the NCLT verdict on its voluntary insolvency resolution plea, lessors have sought deregistration of nine more aircraft of the crisis-hit airline.

In one week, various lessors have approached aviation regulator DGCA for deregistration and repossession of a total of 45 planes of Go First.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is set to pronounce the order on the carrier's petition on Wednesday.

Go First stopped flying from May 3 and aviation regulator DGCA on Monday directed the airline to stop sale of tickets till further orders.

Lessors have sought deregistration of nine more planes of the airline, according to an update from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The airline had 55 aircraft in its fleet as on May 2 when it filed the petition and also announced suspension of operations.

Also Read Go First locks horns with lessors in a bid to begin bankruptcy hearings Global airline industry set to post $6.9 billion loss in 2022: IATA Why merging Brand Vistara with Air India makes sense: Experts explains Air India CEO apologises for urinating incident; crew, pilot de-rostered Experts for stricter punishment to tackle unruly behaviour on flights Select Microsoft users to get peak into AI 'game changer' for office work Edtech giant Byju's in process of raising $1 bn amid funding winter Covid vaccine maker Novavax plans to cut 25% jobs to slash expenses Nazara Technologies Q4 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 2.6 crore Mankind Pharma jumps 32% on stock market debut due to strong demand

On Tuesday, the Wadia group-owned carrier said it will respond to the DGCA's show cause notice in due course and is taking all possible measures to reduce inconvenience to the passengers.

Before the NCLT, lessors of the carrier have opposed Go First's plea for an interim moratorium contending that it would have "harmful and serious consequences".