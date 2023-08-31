Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

Go First to credit two months of salary in Sept: CEO Kaushik Khona

Go First has 2,198 employees on its payroll, of which 1,000 are serving their notice period. The airline has 103 captains, 26 co-pilots, and 374 cabin crew staff

Go First

Go First Airbus A320neo planes are powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W)-geared turbofan engines.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Grounded airline Go First's CEO Kaushik Khona has informed the airline's employees that the company will credit two more months of unpaid salaries in September.

Last week, the airline had credited full salaries for the month of June to its staff following the approval of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) cost of Rs 100 crore by the airline's lenders.

The airline did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard until the time this report went to press.

Additionally, around 35 investors have expressed interest in the carrier's sale, and this process is expected to be wrapped up by April next year. Go First resolution professional (RP) Shailendra Ajmera had invited Expression of Interest (EoI) in July.

In the meantime, the RP will run the airline to resume its operations with a fleet of 25 aircraft.

Last month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had approved Go First's plan to resume flights subject to the outcome of pending court cases and availability of interim funding. The regulator had approved the airline to operate 15 aircraft or 114 daily flights as part of Go First's resumption plan.

Also Read

ICEA urges govt to rethink new laptop, tablet and PC import policy

From job to education history, X to collect biometric details of users

Fitch Ratings affirms 'BBB-' rating on ONGC with a outlook stable

Ola Electric registers over 400% growth in Aug; gears up for festive season

Essar Oil reports Rs 190 cr revenue, net profit of Rs 81 cr for June qtr

Essar Oil reports Rs 190 cr revenue, net profit of Rs 81 cr for June qtr

Ola Electric registers over 400% growth in Aug; gears up for festive season

Fitch Ratings affirms 'BBB-' rating on ONGC with a outlook stable

From job to education history, X to collect biometric details of users

ICEA urges govt to rethink new laptop, tablet and PC import policy


The CIRP costs that were approved last week included Rs 37 crore on salaries for Go First, tax deducted at source (TDS) and provident fund of Rs 20.50 crore on the employee front, and Go First ground support employee health insurance of Rs 1.75 crore.

Go First has 2,198 employees on its payroll, of which 1,000 are serving their notice period. The airline has 103 captains, 26 co-pilots, and 374 cabin crew staff.

Go First had on May 3 suspended its flights and filed an insolvency application. It had squarely blamed engine-maker Pratt and Whitney (PW) for its cash crunch, stating that about half of its 54 aircraft were grounded on May 3 due to delay in the supply of engines by the US-based company.

Last week, aircraft lessors told the Delhi High Court that critical airline parts were missing from at least two aircraft in the airline's fleet.
Topics : Indian aviation private airlines DGCA

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistantMarket regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distributionCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityG20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 monthsMcDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon