Godavari Biorefineries files IPO, aims to raise Rs 325 cr via fresh issue

Ethanol and bio-based chemicals maker Godavari Biorefineries Ltd on Saturday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed initial share-sale is a combination of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 325 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 65.27 lakh equity shares by promoters and an investor according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Private equity firm Mandala Capital AG Ltd is offloading 49.27 lakh shares through the OFS route. Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 240 crore will be used for debt payment and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.





The Maharashtra-based Godavari Biorefineries is one of the prominent manufacturers of ethanol-based chemicals in India.

The company's diversified product portfolio comprises bio-based chemicals, sugar, different grades of ethanol and power. These products find application in a range of industries such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, flavours & fragrances, power, fuel, personal care and cosmetics.

According to Frost & Sullivan Report, the bio-based chemicals market has been growing exponentially owing to the increasing need for environmentally sustainable solutions. The market for bio-based chemicals in 2023 was valued at USD 97.2 billion, and is expected to be growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10.4 per cent, for the next five years from 2023 to 2028.

SBI Capital Markets and Equirus Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the public issue.