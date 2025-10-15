Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Properties buys 26-acre Bengaluru plot, eyes ₹1,100 cr in revenue

Godrej Properties buys 26-acre Bengaluru plot, eyes ₹1,100 cr in revenue

In South Bengaluru, Godrej Properties already has its footprint through projects such as Godrej Park Retreat and Godrej Lakeside Orchards

Godrej, Godrej properties

The acquisition reinforces the company’s confidence in the Sarjapur Road corridor

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Properties has acquired a prime 26-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, located near Sarjapur Road. The company plans to develop a premium residential project on the site, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore.
 
Expanding footprint in Bengaluru’s key micro-markets
 
In South Bengaluru, Godrej Properties already has a presence through projects such as Godrej Park Retreat and Godrej Lakeside Orchards.
 
Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Godrej Properties, said, “As Bengaluru continues to consolidate its position as one of India’s most dynamic real estate markets, the Sarjapur Road corridor stands out as a key growth hub within the city’s evolving urban fabric.
 
 
“The strong performance of our recent projects in this micro-market reflects the depth of demand and the trust customers have in our brand. We remain committed to delivering thoughtfully designed, high-quality developments that enrich lives and create enduring value for all stakeholders.”

Sarjapur Road emerges as a preferred residential hub
 
The acquisition reinforces the company’s confidence in the Sarjapur Road corridor, further strengthening its presence in a micro-market that has rapidly emerged as one of Bengaluru’s most vibrant residential destinations.
 
Connectivity to key employment hubs such as Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and Electronic City, along with proximity to top schools, hospitals, retail centres, and leisure avenues, has made Sarjapur Road a preferred choice for homebuyers, the company said.
 
The corridor has demonstrated strong market fundamentals and healthy absorption rates. These factors reflect both its sustained appeal and long-term growth potential within Bengaluru’s dynamic real estate landscape, Godrej Properties added.
 
Housing demand in South Bengaluru remains robust
 
South Bengaluru continues to be an active housing market. Between July 2024 and June 2025, it recorded 3,613 new sale transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 2,175 crore, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence.
 
As of the second quarter of 2025, the average property rate in the area stood at Rs 5,387 per square foot — up from Rs 3,305 per square foot in the same quarter last year.

