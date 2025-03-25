Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / 315Work Avenue plans to add 2 mn sq ft in FY26, invest Rs 400 crore

315Work Avenue plans to add 2 mn sq ft in FY26, invest Rs 400 crore

315Work Avenue's expansion aligns with its strategy to establish a presence in 10-12 cities over the next two years and reach 5 million square feet this year

Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue

Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Co-working space provider 315Work Avenue plans to expand its workspace by 2 million square feet in FY26 with a strategic investment of Rs 400 crore, according to the company. Additionally, it aims to enter new cities while strengthening its presence in existing markets.
 
315Work Avenue’s expansion aligns with its strategy to establish a presence in 10–12 cities over the next two years and reach 5 million square feet this year.
 
Manas Mehrotra, founder, 315Work Avenue, said, “There is a huge demand for flex space from corporates of all sizes as flexible workspace has become a key component in the overall real estate portfolio of corporates to enhance employee productivity, foster collaboration, and optimise operational costs by scaling up or down as per business requirements.”
 
 
“The demand has gained greater traction with corporates and MNCs continuing to make a beeline to co-working spaces that have emerged as strong centres of growth. Our aim now is to keep expanding our portfolio, grow revenue, and remain profitable,” Mehrotra added.
 
Mehrotra highlighted the growing impact of the co-working sector, driven by lasting shifts in work dynamics. Industry reports project annual growth exceeding 20 per cent, with flexible workspaces expanding beyond 100 million square feet by 2030, as more companies embrace agility and cost-effective office solutions.

Also Read

Office space

Office leasing market hits record high: Flexible workspace, IT lead surge

Office, Office space

BFSI sector leases 13.4 msf of office space in 2024, up 19% from 2023: JLL

Premiumwork from office, office space, office work

Workplace business on a high as back to office becomes the new normal

Office space

Hanto Workspaces revenue to grow 40% to Rs 30 cr in FY25 on demand

PremiumOffice space

The Executive Centre to expand co-working space by 2.38 lakh sq ft in March

 
As per Anarock's report New Age Flex Workspace in March 2024, India’s flex space is expected to reach anywhere between 100 million square feet to about 140 million square feet by 2030.
 
India’s office sector closed 2024 with historic achievements, recording 89 million square feet of gross leasing volume (GLV) across the top eight cities, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s latest office data, with Bengaluru topping the chart, accounting for 29 per cent of India’s gross leasing volume (over 25 million square feet).
 
In 2024, the company leased over 1.25 million square feet to clients such as BNY Mellon, AstraZeneca, Tata Technologies, Tata Motors, and Tata Power, among others.
 
The Bengaluru-based company currently manages approximately 3 million square feet, with 60,000 seats across 45 prime locations in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. Driven by rising corporate demand for flexible workspaces, the company plans to expand through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

More From This Section

JSW steel

JSW Steel becomes world's most valuable steelmaker with $30.3 bn mcap

JSW steel

JSW Steel becomes world's most valuable steelmaker with $30.3 bn market cap

renewable energy

BluPine Energy secures Rs 1,787 cr funding from NaBFID

JSW steel

Piombino Steel to buy back 220 mn shares from JSW Steel for Rs 1,676 cr

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vi partners with WB's export body to boost MSME digital transformation

Topics : Office spaces workplace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGT vs PBKS LIVE ScoreBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon