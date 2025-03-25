315Work Avenue plans to add 2 mn sq ft in FY26, invest Rs 400 crore

Co-working space provider 315Work Avenue plans to expand its workspace by 2 million square feet in FY26 with a strategic investment of Rs 400 crore, according to the company. Additionally, it aims to enter new cities while strengthening its presence in existing markets.
315Work Avenue’s expansion aligns with its strategy to establish a presence in 10–12 cities over the next two years and reach 5 million square feet this year.
Manas Mehrotra, founder, 315Work Avenue, said, “There is a huge demand for flex space from corporates of all sizes as flexible workspace has become a key component in the overall real estate portfolio of corporates to enhance employee productivity, foster collaboration, and optimise operational costs by scaling up or down as per business requirements.”
“The demand has gained greater traction with corporates and MNCs continuing to make a beeline to co-working spaces that have emerged as strong centres of growth. Our aim now is to keep expanding our portfolio, grow revenue, and remain profitable,” Mehrotra added.
Mehrotra highlighted the growing impact of the co-working sector, driven by lasting shifts in work dynamics. Industry reports project annual growth exceeding 20 per cent, with flexible workspaces expanding beyond 100 million square feet by 2030, as more companies embrace agility and cost-effective office solutions.
As per Anarock's report New Age Flex Workspace in March 2024, India’s flex space is expected to reach anywhere between 100 million square feet to about 140 million square feet by 2030.
India’s office sector closed 2024 with historic achievements, recording 89 million square feet of gross leasing volume (GLV) across the top eight cities, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s latest office data, with Bengaluru topping the chart, accounting for 29 per cent of India’s gross leasing volume (over 25 million square feet).
In 2024, the company leased over 1.25 million square feet to clients such as BNY Mellon, AstraZeneca, Tata Technologies, Tata Motors, and Tata Power, among others.
The Bengaluru-based company currently manages approximately 3 million square feet, with 60,000 seats across 45 prime locations in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. Driven by rising corporate demand for flexible workspaces, the company plans to expand through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.