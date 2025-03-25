Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JSW Steel becomes world's most valuable steelmaker with $30.3 bn market cap

JSW Steel becomes world's most valuable steelmaker with $30.3 bn market cap

JSW Steel's stock has surged 18 per cent in 2025, making it one of the top performers on Nifty 50 index. With a market capitalisation of $30.31 billion, it leads its domestic & international peers

JSW steel

JSW Steel now holds a market capitalisation of $30.31 billion, exceeding its closest competitors by $91 million to $3 billion. | Image: Bloomberg

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Steel Ltd. has emerged as the most valuable steel company globally, surpassing industry leaders such as ArcelorMittal and Nucor Corp. The Indian steelmaker now holds a market capitalisation of $30.31 billion, exceeding its closest competitors by $91 million to $3 billion.  
 
The flagship company of the JSW Group operates integrated steel plants in Vijayanagar, Dolvi, and Salem, along with overseas operations in the United States and Italy. It currently has a steelmaking capacity of 35.7 million tonnes (MT) and aims to increase this to 43.5 MT by FY28 and 51.5 MT by FY31. Analysts at Motilal Oswal believe this expansion strategy positions JSW Steel for sustained long-term growth, contributing to higher production volumes.  
 
 
Sharing the development on X, Parth Jindal wrote, "Extremely proud to share that @jswsteel has become the largest steel company in the world in terms of market capitalisation -- so proud of all the hard work put in by papa @sajjanjindal, Ma @SangitaSJindal, and the entire @TheJSWGroup family -- we are humbled and will not stop at this." 

Also Read

JSW steel

Piombino Steel to buy back 220 mn shares from JSW Steel for Rs 1,676 cr

Premiumsteel, steel exports

Metal stocks shine: HZL, SAIL, JSW Steel rally up to 10% on safeguard duty

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

ArcelorMittal Nippon sues India over raw material import as fight escalates

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Bajaj twins, Maruti, 13 others outrun Sensex, Nifty in 2025; do you own?

steel, aluminium

Nomura bullish on Indian steel industry; maintains 'Buy' on JSW Steel, JSPL

 
JSW Steel’s stock has surged 18 per cent in 2025, making it one of the top performers on the Nifty 50 index. With a market capitalisation of $30.31 billion, it also leads its domestic peers, including Tata Steel.  
 
Brokerage firm Investec has maintained a "buy" rating on the stock, setting a target price of Rs 1,100 per share. The firm cited JSW Steel’s strong execution capabilities, return ratio profile, and effective leverage management as key factors driving its growth.
 
Over recent years, the company has consistently expanded its capacity while delivering steady Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA), ensuring attractive shareholder returns.
 
Company overview
 
Established in 1982, JSW Steel is a leading multinational steel producer and a flagship company of the JSW Group. Headquartered in Mumbai, it operates an integrated steel plant in Toranagallu, Karnataka, and has expanded its presence across India and internationally.
 
JSW Steel’s product portfolio includes flat and long steel products, catering to various sectors such as automotive, construction, and consumer durables. In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, the company has been acknowledged for its workplace culture.
 
Significantly, India’s steel production rose by 3.5 per cent to 37.38 million tonnes in Q3 FY25, while steel consumption grew by 6.8 per cent to 38.46 million tonnes. A 10 per cent year-on-year growth in steel consumption is anticipated for FY25, driven by a recovery in government capex.

More From This Section

renewable energy

BluPine Energy secures Rs 1,787 cr funding from NaBFID

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vi partners with WB's export body to boost MSME digital transformation

BCD Group

BCD Group doubles order book to Rs 2K cr, aims to boost Pan-India presence

Air India

Air India top officials, staff to travel economy from April 1; here's why

Samsung

Govt slaps Samsung with $601 million tax demand for telecom imports

Topics : JSW steel Steel Industry market capitalisation ArcelorMittal Tata Steel Nifty stocks EBITDA Financial markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon