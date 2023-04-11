close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Goldman Sachs names new global head of private banking, lending, deposits

Nishi Somaiya joined the Wall Street giant in 2001, was named managing director in 2011, and partner in 2016

Reuters
Goldman Sachs

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named insider Nishi Somaiya its new global head of private banking, lending and deposits, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
 
The appointment comes at a time when Wall Street's biggest investment banks are trying to expand business lines like asset and wealth management, which generate a steady income, to offset a downturn in their mainstay market-sensitive units.
 
Somaiya joined the Wall Street giant in 2001, was named managing director in 2011, and partner in 2016.
 
She most recently held the position of global co-head of growth equity at the bank.
 
Previously, she ran the Private Capital business within the European Special Situations Group, focusing on middle-market lending and growth equity.
 

Also Read

Apple teams with Goldman Sachs to offer savings accounts to card users

Goldman Sachs unveils business revamp as third-quarter profit falls

Goldman Sachs plans to lay off hundreds of employees: Report

Goldman Sachs to unveil fresh job cuts in a matter of weeks, says CEO

Goldman sees India's growth slowing in 2023 as post-pandemic benefits fade

Lenders of Reliance Capital fix Apr 26 as new date for second auction

Fintech firm BankBazaar.com plans to go public in next 12-18 months

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah appoints Sumit Rewri as PW OnlyIAS CEO

Blackstone secures $30.8 billion for latest global real estate fund

Titagarh Wagons-Bhel consortium to build 80 sleeper Vande Bharat trains

Topics : Goldman Sachs

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Cost inflation index for LTCG tax stands 5.13% higher in FY24 YoY

Budget 2023-24: Govt may go easy on capital expenditure growth in FY24
2 min read

Why free IPL on Jio vs paid on Disney? Airtel seeks Trai intervention

OTT, Streaming, movies, tv
2 min read

IRB Infra March toll collection revenue grows by 20% to Rs 370 cr

IRB Infrastructure Developers
1 min read

Mobility has kickstarted ONDC; can Pincode now drive it to new addresses?

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping
3 min read

Assotech Realty expects Rs 120 cr rental income from Noida project

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read

Reliance, Jindal Power among 49 companies to submit EoIs for Future Retail

Future Retail
4 min read
Premium

We will continue to hold 30% in Manipal Health: Manipal group chairman

Ranjan Pai, Manipal Group
4 min read
Premium

Akasa Air had worst load factor in March 2023, SpiceJet topped the charts

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

Reliance Cap second auction postponed again; new date to be decided soon

Reliance Capital
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon