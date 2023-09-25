close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

Google, Walmart ask Bengaluru staff to work at home amid state water row

The dispute over who gets access to the water has been a source of friction between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for more than a century

Google

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters BENGALURU, India
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 8:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) - Calls for protests over a longstanding river water sharing dispute between two south Indian states have forced global firms including Walmart and Alphabet's Google to ask employees in Bengaluru to work from home on Tuesday.
Farmers and activists have called for a strike in Bengaluru, dubbed India's Silicon Valley, demanding state authorities to refrain from releasing more water from the Cauvery river to the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu.
Internal memos seen by Reuters showed multinational firms such as Google, Walmart, IBM and Accenture have advised employees to work from home and avoid any non-essential commuting during Tuesday's strike.
The dispute over who gets access to the water has been a source of friction between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for more than a century.
Deadly riots broke out in Bengaluru in 2016 after the top court ordered the release of some water to Tamil Nadu.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday his government would not curtail the protests but emphasised the importance of maintaining peace.

Also Read

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Google employee salaries leaked, software engineers paid Rs 5.90 crore

Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work

Google's June Feature Drop for Pixel phones: Know what is new in update

Google has added grammar check feature to its search engine; details inside

Flipkart Ventures invests in five early-stage technology startups

Kishore Biyani moves Bombay HC against forensic audit of Future Retail

Reliance Industries may transform into holding company: CreditSights

Aditya Birla Finance aims to raise Rs 2K cr via non-convertible debentures

RBI imposes penalty on 3 state-owned banks including SBI, Indian Bank

Bengaluru hosts more than 3,500 tech companies and some 79 "tech parks" - upmarket premises that house offices and entertainment areas catering to technology workers.
Many companies have asked employees to return to office or adopted a hybrid working model after the pandemic shutdowns.
Some private schools also shifted Tuesday's classes online.
 
(Reporting by Anisha Ajith, Navamya Ganesh Acharya, Dimpal Gulwani, Yuvraj Malik, Manas Mishra, Chandini Monappa in Bengaluru; Writing by Chris Thomas; Editing by Alison Williams)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google Walmart Karnataka

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon