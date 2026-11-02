Gopal Vittal re-elected GSMA Chair for second term until December 2028

The GSMA Board of Directors has re-elected Bharti Airtel Executive Vice-Chairman Gopal Vittal as its Chair for a second term, extending his leadership of the global telecom industry body until December 2028.

Vittal, who has served on the GSMA Board for 10 years, including as Chair since 2025, will lead the organisation during its 2027-2028 Board term. The GSMA represents mobile network operators and companies across the broader mobile ecosystem.

The Board has also elected Vodafone Group Chief Executive Officer Margherita Della Valle as co-Deputy Chair, alongside MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita, who has been re-elected to the position.

Telecom security, AI and advanced networks in focus

Following his re-election, Vittal said the telecom industry was entering a new phase driven by advanced networks, artificial intelligence (AI) and open digital platforms, with security emerging as a key priority.

"I am honoured to be re-elected as Chair of the GSMA Board for a second time. As an industry, we are entering a new era in which advanced networks, AI and open digital platforms can create significant economic and societal value," Vittal said.

He identified security as the industry's foremost priority, highlighting the need to protect nations against increasing threats, safeguard customers from scams and ensure the financial sustainability of telecom operators to support continued investments in technology and infrastructure.

"Our top priority is security. Securing nations given the increased threats today, securing customers given the rising menace of scams and securing the industry by making it sustainable so it can continue to make forward leaning investments in technology and build the best infrastructure in all parts of the world," he said.

Vittal also welcomed the appointments of Mupita and Della Valle, saying their experience, geographical reach and insights would strengthen the organisation's efforts.

"I look forward to continuing this important work with the GSMA team and my fellow Board members. I also look forward to working alongside our co-Deputy Chairs, Ralph Mupita and Margherita Della Valle. Their experience, geographical scope and insight will be a great strength as we take this agenda forward," he added.

Gopal Vittal's role at Bharti Airtel

As executive vice-chairman of Bharti Airtel, Vittal oversees the company and its subsidiaries, driving group strategy and synergies across digital technology, network strategy, procurement and talent.

He also serves as non-executive Chair of Airtel Africa and Airtel Payments Bank, besides being a non-executive director on the BT Group Board.

Under his leadership, Airtel has expanded its portfolio across mobile, home broadband, business-to-business (B2B) and digital services, achieving its highest-ever revenue market share in India's competitive telecom market, according to the company's statement.

Ralph Mupita and Margherita Della Valle named co-Deputy Chairs

Mupita has served as Group President and CEO of MTN Group since September 2020, having previously held the position of Group Chief Financial Officer. He has been Deputy Chair of the GSMA since April 2025.

He is also a Commissioner on the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development and a founding Commissioner of the International Telecommunication Union's AI for Good Global Commission.

At MTN, Mupita is leading the company's Ambition 2030 strategy, focused on expanding connectivity, financial technology and digital infrastructure opportunities across Africa.

Della Valle has served as Vodafone Group CEO since January 2023, following her tenure as Group Chief Financial Officer, a position she held from 2018. She has led the telecom operator's transformation aimed at simplifying and strengthening its business.