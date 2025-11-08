Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Gaurs Group eyes ₹2k cr from sale of flats in new Yamuna Expressway project

Gaurs Group eyes ₹2k cr from sale of flats in new Yamuna Expressway project

real estate, realty firms

Representational Image: Gaurs Group focuses on Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad markets.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Gaurs Group is expecting a revenue of around Rs 2,000 crore from its new premium housing project in Yamuna Expressway region on strong demand, its director Sarthak Gaur said.

Gaurs Group, one of the leading real estate developers in the Delhi-NCR market, has already developed a 150-acre township on Yamuna Expressway.

On Friday, Gaurs Group launched the first phase of its new housing project in the Yamuna Expressway region, Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

Gaur said the company will develop around 950 units, with a saleable area of 20 lakh square feet, in the first phase of this 12-acre project.

 

Another 250 units will come up in the second phase.

"We are expecting a revenue of around Rs 2,000 crore from the first phase," Gaur said.

Gaurs Group has launched this project at a basic selling price (BSP) of Rs 8,000 per sq ft. The price of an apartment starts from Rs 1.9 crore.

Sarthak said the company is witnessing good response from customers for this green project with lots of amenities.

The development of infrastructure projects, including the upcoming Jewar airport, would drive demand for residential and commercial properties in this region, he added.

Yamuna Expressway connects Noida and Greater Noida to Agra.

Sarthak also announced that the company would also develop a shopping mall and a 5-star hotel along this Expressway.

In August, Gaurs Group had announced acquisition of a 12-acre land parcel in Sector 22-D to develop this new residential project.

Gaurs Group will invest about Rs 1,400 crore to build this project.

"With the imminent operationalisation of the airport, this region is set for exponential growth. Yamuna Expressway is the city of the future, and we are proud to be shaping it," Gaurs Group CMD Manoj Gaur had said.

Since its inception, Gaurs Group has developed more than 65 million square feet of area and delivered 75,000 units across 70 projects, including three townships.

The Group has diversified into education, sports, and solar energy sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

