Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Govt plans additional LIC stake sale through OFS; talks in early stage

Govt plans additional LIC stake sale through OFS; talks in early stage

At present, the government owns 96.5% of LIC. In May 2022, it sold a 3.5% stake through an IPO, priced between ₹902 and ₹949 per share

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

As of the latest trade, LIC shares were down 2.27 per cent, priced at ₹924.40 on the BSE. | File Image

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is preparing to sell a further minority stake in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), with the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) expected to finalise the transaction details, according to sources.
 
At present, the government owns 96.5 per cent of LIC. In May 2022, it sold a 3.5 per cent stake through an initial public offering (IPO), priced between ₹902 and ₹949 per share. The IPO raised around ₹21,000 crore.
 
Sources confirmed that the government has approved an additional stake sale in LIC via the offer-for-sale (OFS) route, although discussions are still at an early stage.
 
 
'It is up to the disinvestment department to look at the market condition and conclude the stake sale,' a source said.
 
To meet regulatory norms, the government must reduce its holding by another 6.5 per cent to ensure at least 10 per cent of LIC’s shares are publicly held by 16 May 2027.
 
The size, pricing and timing of the next sale will be decided later, the source added. LIC's current market capitalisation stands at ₹5.85 lakh crore.
 
As of the latest trade, LIC shares were down 2.27 per cent, priced at ₹924.40 on the BSE.

More From This Section

CR Srinivasan

Digital Connexion appoints CR Srinivasan as CEO to lead AI growth plans

Reliance Communications

Canara Bank drops 'fraud' label on Anil Ambani-linked RCom loan account

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

PhysicsWallah, YCMOU join hands to offer credit-based online degrees

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

HoABL, Mittal Builders to co-develop ₹2,000-cr township in Naigaon

ev charging

Gentari, Shell India forge EV charger roaming partnership in India

Topics : Life Insurance Corporation LIC shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon