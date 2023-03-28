Govt moves to end possibility of attachment of DMRC's assets in RInfra case



DMRC is in a long, legal battle with a subsidiary of Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra). After a warning from the judiciary, the Centre has moved to amend the Metro Railways Act to protect Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC’s) assets from being attached.



On March 17, the Delhi High Court handed down an order to ensure the payment of an arbitral award due for over five years. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has issued a draft Bill to amend Section 89 of the Act, excising the Sub-Section that allows courts to attach properties of Metro corporations.



In a background note for the amendment, the ministry said the court’s order necessitated the change in law, adding that such a course could result in the closure of Delhi Metro, bringing the city to a halt and putting law and order at risk. The court said in case DMRC failed to clear its dues, it (the court) reserved the right to give directions to the ministry and the Delhi government.

Also Read After SC rap, DMRC launches Rs 7,100 crore rights issue for RInfra dues DMRC vs Rinfra to be heard on Friday, HC tells Delhi, Union govt No sanction for attachment of DMRC's operational assets: Centre to Delhi HC Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts HC asks Centre to decide on attaching DMRC's assets for payment to RInfra Warburg sells 2.3% stake in Kalyan Jewellers, mops up Rs 257 crore 18 pharma companies lose licence for manufacturing spurious medicines US-based cloud computing firm Rackspace to lay off 4% of workforce Jindal Stainless to invest Rs 1,200 cr in nickel pig iron JV in Indonesia Eye on expansion, Haldiram family to invest Rs 2,500 crore in 5 years



DMRC, which owes Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Ltd (DAMEPL) nearly Rs 4,700 crore, was earlier told by the court to ensure payment to the company or face the risk of having its assets attached. “The Central government, being a custodian of the public good, cannot allow such a lethal situation to arise,” the ministry said.



The ministry has removed from the Act the paragraph that allows the Central government to provide sanction for attaching assets. “The Central government is being asked to give sanction to attach the properties of DMRC to pay a company which abandoned/deserted the service of the airport metro line in the first few years of a 30-year contract,” Union Minister Hardeep Puri had told the court in an affidavit earlier this month.



The proposed provisions of the Act will apply to all Metro corporations in the country, an official said. In the March 17 order, the Centre was given two options: To either provide interest-free subordinate debt to DMRC along with the Delhi government, or repatriate all money received by it from DMRC after March 10, 2022. The money will then be sent to an escrow account for paying the award.



“It is amazing that there are two elected governments who have formed this corporation and now we’re being told that this corporation has no money. Imagine what message you are conveying to the outside world — a government corporation which is refusing to deal with an award,” Justice Yashwant Varma orally remarked during a hearing on March 2. In what is being seen as a reflection on India’s efforts to be an international arbitration hub, DMRC has been unable to pay the award despite instructions from multiple courts.



In June last year, the urban transporter had written to 18 banks, seeking a credit facility for Rs 2,700 crore to meet its obligations. However, it later told the court that opting for such debt would push it into a debt trap. RInfra had moved the Supreme Court on December 2, 2022, against DMRC, seeking the payment of the award. On December 14, the apex court gave DMRC three months to pay the dues and sent the matter back to the Delhi High Court.

The two companies have been in dispute since DAMEPL pulled out of operating the Delhi Metro Airport Line due to safety issues on account of structural defects. An arbitral court in 2017 had ruled in favour of the RInfra, asking DMRC to pay DAMEPL the amount it had borrowed from 11 banks.



