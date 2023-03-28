close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt moves to end possibility of attachment of DMRC's assets in RInfra case

On March 17, the Delhi High Court handed down an order to ensure the payment of an arbitral award due for over five years

Dhruvaksh Saha Business Standard New Delhi
DMRC, Delhi metro

Photo: DMRC twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After a warning from the judiciary, the Centre has moved to amend the Metro Railways Act to protect Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC’s) assets from being attached.
DMRC is in a long, legal battle with a subsidiary of Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra).

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has issued a draft Bill to amend Section 89 of the Act, excising the Sub-Section that allows courts to attach properties of Metro corporations.
On March 17, the Delhi High Court handed down an order to ensure the payment of an arbitral award due for over five years.

The court said in case DMRC failed to clear its dues, it (the court) reserved the right to give directions to the ministry and the Delhi government.
In a background note for the amendment, the ministry said the court’s order necessitated the change in law, adding that such a course could result in the closure of Delhi Metro, bringing the city to a halt and putting law and order at risk.

Also Read

After SC rap, DMRC launches Rs 7,100 crore rights issue for RInfra dues

DMRC vs Rinfra to be heard on Friday, HC tells Delhi, Union govt

No sanction for attachment of DMRC's operational assets: Centre to Delhi HC

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

HC asks Centre to decide on attaching DMRC's assets for payment to RInfra

Warburg sells 2.3% stake in Kalyan Jewellers, mops up Rs 257 crore

18 pharma companies lose licence for manufacturing spurious medicines

US-based cloud computing firm Rackspace to lay off 4% of workforce

Jindal Stainless to invest Rs 1,200 cr in nickel pig iron JV in Indonesia

Eye on expansion, Haldiram family to invest Rs 2,500 crore in 5 years


“The Central government, being a custodian of the public good, cannot allow such a lethal situation to arise,” the ministry said.
DMRC, which owes Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Ltd (DAMEPL) nearly Rs 4,700 crore, was earlier told by the court to ensure payment to the company or face the risk of having its assets attached.

“The Central government is being asked to give sanction to attach the properties of DMRC to pay a company which abandoned/deserted the service of the airport metro line in the first few years of a 30-year contract,” Union Minister Hardeep Puri had told the court in an affidavit earlier this month.
The ministry has removed from the Act the paragraph that allows the Central government to provide sanction for attaching assets.

In the March 17 order, the Centre was given two options: To either provide interest-free subordinate debt to DMRC along with the Delhi government, or repatriate all money received by it from DMRC after March 10, 2022. The money will then be sent to an escrow account for paying the award.
The proposed provisions of the Act will apply to all Metro corporations in the country, an official said.

In what is being seen as a reflection on India’s efforts to be an international arbitration hub, DMRC has been unable to pay the award despite instructions from multiple courts.
“It is amazing that there are two elected governments who have formed this corporation and now we’re being told that this corporation has no money. Imagine what message you are conveying to the outside world — a government corporation which is refusing to deal with an award,” Justice Yashwant Varma orally remarked during a hearing on March 2.

RInfra had moved the Supreme Court on December 2, 2022, against DMRC, seeking the payment of the award. On December 14, the apex court gave DMRC three months to pay the dues and sent the matter back to the Delhi High Court.
In June last year, the urban transporter had written to 18 banks, seeking a credit facility for Rs 2,700 crore to meet its obligations. However, it later told the court that opting for such debt would push it into a debt trap.

The two companies have been in dispute since DAMEPL pulled out of operating the Delhi Metro Airport Line due to safety issues on account of structural defects. An arbitral court in 2017 had ruled in favour of the RInfra, asking DMRC to pay DAMEPL the amount it had borrowed from 11 banks.

Topics : DMRC | Reliance Infrastructure | Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry | Assets

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Govt moves to end possibility of attachment of DMRC's assets in RInfra case

DMRC, Delhi metro
3 min read

Warburg sells 2.3% stake in Kalyan Jewellers, mops up Rs 257 crore

Kalyan Jewellers
2 min read

18 pharma companies lose licence for manufacturing spurious medicines

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
3 min read

US-based cloud computing firm Rackspace to lay off 4% of workforce

Rackspace Technology
2 min read

Jindal Stainless to invest Rs 1,200 cr in nickel pig iron JV in Indonesia

Abhyuday Jindal, Jindal Stainless managing director
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Vedanta board approves Rs 7,621 crore of interim dividend for FY23

Dividend, Company dividend
1 min read
Premium

Viacom18 likely to score more than Disney Star in IPL ad revenue game

IPL, India Premier League, IPL rights, IPL TV, IPL viewership
3 min read

Alibaba splits into six units, plans new IPOs in historic overhaul

Alibaba
4 min read

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Vedanta
2 min read

NDTV appoints ex-Sebi chief UK Sinha, Welspun CEO as independent directors

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon