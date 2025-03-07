Friday, March 07, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt to pursue $2.81 bn demand from RIL, partners till the end: Puri

Govt to pursue $2.81 bn demand from RIL, partners till the end: Puri

The ministry raised the demand recently following the Delhi High Court's decision in the matter last month

Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas | Photo: WEF

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said his ministry will pursue its demand for USD 2.81 billion from Reliance Industries and its partners till the end as the court decision on the gas migration row clearly establishes the government's rights.
 
The ministry raised the demand recently following the Delhi High Court's decision in the matter last month. 
"Let me assure you (that) this is an absolutely clear court verdict. We have already filed for USD 2.81 billion etc and we will enforce this right till the end," Puri said at an event here when asked if his ministry will ensure that Reliance Industries pays the amount to the government. 
 
"Of course, going in appeal to an apex court is everybody's right," he added. 
The minister was interacting with media persons at an event organised by the Women Journalist Welfare Trust here. 

On February 14, the Delhi High Court set aside an order which upheld an arbitral award in favour of Reliance Industries and its partners for allegedly siphoning off gas from deposits they had no right to exploit. 
A bench of Justices Rekha Palli and Saurabh Banerjee allowed the appeal of the Central government challenging the May 9, 2023, judgment of a single-judge, which was passed in favour of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). 
Reliance said the letter of demand was received by the company on March 3, 2025. 
"The company is legally advised that the Division Bench judgment and this provisional demand are unsustainable. The company is taking steps to challenge the judgment of the Division Bench of Hon'ble Delhi High Court," it said. 
"The company does not expect any liability on this account," it added. 
Reliance had previously said that it would appeal the decision in the Supreme Court.

Hardeep Singh Puri Oil Ministry Reliance Industries

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

