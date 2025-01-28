Business Standard

Govt unveils Rs 20,000 cr plan to hike SAIL's Bokaro plant capacity

The Bokaro Steel Plant, established in 1965, with the first blast furnace operation in 1972, initially had a capacity of 1.7 MTPA. | Representative Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Bokaro
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday unveiled a Rs 20,000-crore expansion plan for domestic steel giant SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL), which will augment its capacity to 7.55 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

"Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy visited Bokaro Steel Plant where he unveiled an ambitious expansion plan to increase production capacity. With an investment of Rs 20,000 crore, the brownfield expansion aims to increase hot metal production from the current 5.25 MTPA to 7.55 MTPA, thereby strengthening India's momentum towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the steel sector," SAIL said in a statement.

 

Apart from increasing production , the expansion plan will create 2,500 permanent jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs, it said.

"The plant is now set for a massive overhaul with a new 4,500 cubic metre blast furnace, a thin slab casting and direct rolling facility, a calcining plant, a stamp-charge coke oven battery and a sinter plant expansion, Kumaraswamy said.

Highlighting the significance of the project, he said, "This expansion is testimony to India's commitment to self-reliance in steel production and is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 300 MTPA steel industry by 2030. The investment of capital and technological advancements will strengthen the steel sector and contribute significantly to India's economic growth."  Kumaraswamy also emphasised on decarbonisation efforts and said that the Bokaro Steel Plant is committed to reducing its carbon emissions from 2.67 tonnes per tonne of crude steel to less than 2.2 tonnes by 2030.

The plant is pursuing its renewable energy initiatives, which include 30 MW floating solar power generation, 20 MW land-based solar power, 100 MW renewable energy procured from Solar Energy Corporation of India through power purchase agreement, the statement said.

"These steps reflect our focus on maximising capacity utilisation while optimising energy consumption , thereby ensuring a sustainable future for India's steel industry," Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy also inspected the Tasra coal mine, a flagship project aimed at reducing India's dependence on imported coking coal.

Once operational in September 2025, the mine will produce 3.5 MTPA of domestic coking coal, strengthening raw material security for steel production.

He also visited Chasnala Washery with an installed capacity of 2 MTPA , which is designed to reduce ash content in coal from 28 per cent to 17 per cent, ensuring better efficiency in steel production.

"The development of Tasra and Chasnala is an important step towards making India self-reliant in coal supply, which is in line with the vision of Developed India 2047," Kumaraswamy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : H D Kumaraswamy SAIL Steel producers

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

