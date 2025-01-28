Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 08:31 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani Group commits Rs 2.3 trillion investment in Odisha over next 5 years

Adani Group commits Rs 2.3 trillion investment in Odisha over next 5 years

According to a statement by the group, the investment commitment was made during Utkarsh Odisha 2025 - the state's investor meeting

Adani group

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group on Tuesday committed to investing Rs 2.3 trillion over the next five years across power, cement, industrial parks, aluminium and city gas expansion in Odisha.

According to a statement by the group, the investment commitment was made during Utkarsh Odisha 2025 - the state's investor meeting.

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), met state Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majgi and exchanged MoUs for investment in Odisha over the next five years, it added.

"The Adani Group committed to invest Rs 2.3 trillion over the next five years across power, cement, industrial parks, aluminium, city Gas etc," the statement said.

 

It, however, did not give details.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power

Sri Lanka to renegotiate wind power purchase pact with Adani Green Energy

PremiumAdani Wilmar

No change in strategy, focus: Adani Wilmar Deputy CEO & CFO, and MD & CEO

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar Q3 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 411 crore

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar starts Rs 1,300-cr food processing plant in Haryana's Sonepat

adani

Sri Lanka revokes Adani wind power deal; Group denies cancellation claims

"This is the biggest investment intent by any group in Utkarsh Odisha 2025."  Also, the first test flight landed at Dhamra Airstrip successfully on Tuesday.

Additionally, on the occasion of Utkarsh Odisha, six projects of ATGL in Odisha were commissioned. These include an EV charging station at Bhubaneswar airport and the completion of the city gate station cum mother station project.

Other projects include the groundbreaking for an LNG cum multi-fuel hub at Bhadrak, a CNG station in Balasore, the first domestic piped cooking gas charging and burner in Bhadrak and a CNG station project completion at Rairangpur (1st in the city) of Mayurbhanj district.

"It will be open to the public soon," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumAnil Chadha, MD, ITC

Exploring opportunities in branded residences: ITC Hotels MD Anil Chadha

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra Q3FY25 results: Net profit grows 31% amid higher cargo volumes

Tata Steel expects stable realisations in India for March quarter

Tata Steel expects stable realisations in India for March quarter

Fidelity International

Fidelity International doubles office space to 50,000 sq ft in Bengaluru

Union Bank

Union Bank's credit to grow at lower end of guidance band: MD & CEO

Topics : Adani Group Odisha economy Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIsro MissionLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon