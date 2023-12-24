Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Green shoots visible in corporate lending: Kotak Mahindra Bank director

The government focus on infrastructure development in the last three years has created space for capital expenditure by the private sector as well

Kotak Mahindra Bank

NBFC and fintech have been aggressive on lending small ticket unsecured loan in the last 6 to 12 months.

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Green shoots are beginning to become visible as far as investment cycle is concerned led by government spending in the infrastructure sector, Kotak Mahindra Bank whole-time director Shanti Ekambaram said.
 
"I think the last 18 months have been very good on the consumer credit side but you are beginning to see green shoots even in the investment cycle," she told PTI.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The government focus on infrastructure development in the last three years has created space for capital expenditure by the private sector as well.
 
"I think it is moving from infrastructure led by government spending to capex although in a small way but I think that is going to build up," she said.
 
Asked about RBI's tightening norms for unsecured consumer credit, she said, whenever the regulator perceives excess, they do so.
 
NBFC and fintech have been aggressive on lending small ticket unsecured loan in the last 6 to 12 months.
 
"They just put out the caution to say you need to provide for more capital...banks are looking very stable even now when you look at the small ticket," she said.
 
Financial sector needs to be cautious and keep a vigil on pockets of exuberance, she said, adding, "it is said that the worst mistakes are done in the best of time." Last month, RBI revised norms wherein risk weights increased by 25 percentage points will not be applicable on certain consumer loans, including housing, education, and vehicle loans.
 
Besides, the norms will not be applicable on loans secured by gold and jewellery. These loans will continue to attract 100 per cent risk weight.
 
Higher risk weight implies that banks have to keep aside more money as a buffer when it comes to unsecured personal loans. As a result, the capital adequacy ratio of banks would see a decline.


Disclaimer: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd

Also Read

Zurich Insurance to buy 51% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 24%, aided by improved NIMs

Full text of Uday Kotak's resignation letter as he steps down as MD & CEO

Uday Kotak steps down as MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank effective Sep 1

Uday Kotak steps down as Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO effective Sep 1

Adani Wilmar promoters to divest stake by 1.24% for Sebi compliance

MCA planning new portal to streamline IBC cases, boost transparency

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates $1.5 billion deal

HOP Electric eyes 3-fold jump in sales in 2024, to launch mass-mkt e-bike

IT major Infosys loses $1.5 billion contract from global customer

Topics : Kotak Mahindra Bank Kotak Mahindra Corporate growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon