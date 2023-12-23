Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IT major Infosys loses $1.5 billion contract from global customer

The company did not give the reason for the cancellation of the deal

Infosys

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys on Saturday announced that a global client has terminated a $1.5 billion deal. 

In September this year, India’s second-largest IT services company, Infosys had announced the signing of a $1.5 billion deal with a global company (which they had not named) to provide enhanced digital experience along with modernization and business operations services, leveraging Infosys platforms and AI solutions. The deal was for a 15-year duration.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a filing on the exchanges, Infosys said, “The global company has now elected to terminate the Memorandum of Understanding and the parties will not be pursuing the Master Agreement.” 

“This is in continuation to the disclosure made by Infosys vide letter dated September 14, 2023, titled “Company update” with respect to a Memorandum of Understanding with a global company which was subject to parties entering into a Master Agreement.”

The reason for the cancellation of the deal has not been mentioned in the filings. 

Last week, Infosys announced that it had won a five-year deal from auto parts distributor LKQ Europe.

Its other recent large deals include a $1.64 billion deal with London-based Liberty Global for five years.

The cancellation of the deal highlights the uncertain economic condition in the global economy, which has impacted the IT sector’s performance.

The total contract value that Infosys signed in Q2 FY24 was $7.7 billion. Though the TCVs of all the major IT firms have been growing well, the transformation into strong revenue growth was not evident.

Earlier this year, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also announced that Transamerica, an insurance player has terminated a $2 billion deal. The deal was signed in 2018 and TCS had worked on the deal for five-and-a-half years.

Also Read

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Infosys Science Foundation names winners of Infosys Prize 2023: All details

Infosys inks $454 mn deal with Danske Bank; to acquire its India IT centre

CCI clears Alpha Alternatives Group stake purchase in Dilip Buildcon

Air India's first wide-body A350-900 aircraft lands in national capital

JSPL, RINL to jointly secure supply of liquid steel to upcoming Angul plant

Volkswagen India extends service support to flood-hit customers in TN

Tesla to recall over 120,000 vehicles in US: Road safety regulator

Topics : Infosys Infosys Ltd Infosys board IT companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon