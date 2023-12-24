MCA planning new portal to streamline IBC cases, boost transparency

An integrated portal that will bring together all the pillars of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for a seamless flow of case information is being developed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, according to a senior official.

“We will have a single source of truth. All case-wise information will flow through this portal. It will also aid in data analytics to improve policy-making,” the senior official said.

The concept note for the portal is ready, and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will soon begin the process of engaging a consultant to advance this project.

The portal will offer a platform to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), National e-Governance Services Limited, resolution professionals, and information utility.

For example, resolution professionals will be able to access MCA data about companies involved in the insolvency process using an Application Programming Interface (API).

The IBBI will also be able to monitor the developments in the NCLT through this portal. As the information will be consolidated in one place, the data of the two entities will not be mismatched. Currently, the IBBI provides information on key aspects such as cases admitted, closed through approval, liquidation, settlement, or withdrawal through its quarterly newsletters.

“Such a system could dramatically reduce the scope for errors and misinformation, which are often by-products of fragmented data handling. In the fast-paced, high-stakes world of insolvency resolutions, where every day counts, the speed and accuracy of information can significantly impact the recovery rates and the overall health of the financial system,” said Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner at KS Legal and Associates.

The portal, the official said, will include features for SMS alerts and provide template-based judgments for the NCLT to save time, using artificial intelligence for learning and making judgments.

Much of this information, if made available online, can be useful not just for commercial but also academic purposes, experts noted.

Experts believe that the Code may experience a revolution due to the incorporation of digital tools and AI technology, enhancing the efficacy, efficiency, and transparency of these procedures.

A study by PwC and Assocham stated, “Interested parties can get real-time updates on current insolvency cases via web portals. As stakeholders are kept informed about case developments, hearings, and conclusions, this transparency creates more faith in the process.”

Digital networks, the study suggested, would allow the public to observe processes, increasing accountability and reducing the possibility of fraudulent practices.

The IBC21 will have all the information from resolution professionals, from the time they consent to their appointment until the final plan is implemented.