Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates $1.5 billion deal

In a BSE filing on Saturday, Infosys said the global company has now elected to terminate the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the parties will not be pursuing the master agreement."

The attrition rate at Infosys touched a record high of 27.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY22 on an LTM (last twelve months) basis, the company revealed

"The total client target spend over 15 years is estimated at $ 1.5 billion," it had said | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT services firm Infosys has said that a global company has decided to terminate a multi-year contract worth $ 1.5 billion with it.
On September 14, 2023, Infosys announced a pact with a global company to offer enhanced digital experiences alongside modernisation and business operations services leveraging Infosys platforms and AI (Artificial Intelligence) solutions.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a BSE filing on Saturday, Infosys said the global company has now elected to terminate the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the parties will not be pursuing the master agreement."

Infosys also said the stock market intimation was in continuation to a disclosure made on September 14, 2023, with respect to an MoU with the global company which was subject to parties entering into a master agreement.
On the said date, Infosys informed BSE that it entered into an MoU with the global company to provide enhanced digital experiences, along with modernisation and business operations services, leveraging Infosys platforms and AI solutions.
"The total client target spend over 15 years is estimated at $ 1.5 billion," it had said.
This was subject to parties entering into a Master Agreement, Infosys had added.
The deal loss comes at a time when global uncertainties and macro headwinds have challenged IT and tech companies worldwide. In fact, the UK economy has contracted in the third quarter according to official estimates, and experts have cautioned that Britain could already be at risk of a recession.

Also Read

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

MU, Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies to offer course on temple management

Infosys Science Foundation names winners of Infosys Prize 2023: All details

HOP Electric eyes 3-fold jump in sales in 2024, to launch mass-mkt e-bike

IT major Infosys loses $1.5 billion contract from global customer

CCI clears Alpha Alternatives Group stake purchase in Dilip Buildcon

Air India's first wide-body A350-900 aircraft lands in national capital

JSPL, RINL to jointly secure supply of liquid steel to upcoming Angul plant

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Infosys IT services Indian IT services firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon