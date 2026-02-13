Friday, February 13, 2026 | 05:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / GREW Solar raises ₹1,050 crore to expand solar cell capacity to 8 GW

GREW Solar raises ₹1,050 crore to expand solar cell capacity to 8 GW

Chiripal Group-backed solar module maker to scale cell capacity from 3 GW to 8 GW, with fresh funds from Bay Capital and institutional investors

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

GREW Solar had won an allocation of 2 GW under the PLI scheme for wafer, cell and module manufacturing. | Image: Bloomberg

Nandini Keshari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Solar module manufacturer GREW Solar announced it has raised Rs 1,050 crore from Bay Capital Investment and two other institutional investors. The funding will be used to expand its solar cell manufacturing facility, increasing the capacity from the planned 3 GW to 8 GW.
 
“With this capital, we are well positioned to accelerate our expansion, improve operational efficiency, and further strengthen our technology and scale,” Chief Executive Officer and Director Vinay Thadani said.
 
This latest capital infusion follows the company’s earlier Rs 300 crore funding round from marquee investors, including Vijay Kedia and Rohit Kothari of GeeCee Holdings.
 
 
The company operates a 6.5 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Rajasthan. It is expanding its manufacturing capacity at its Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh facilities to support integrated, end-to-end solar production, the company said.
 
Founded in 2022, Chiripal Group-backed GREW Solar has an operational capacity of 3 GW. It plans to set up a 3 GW solar cell plant at Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh, and expand it to 8 GW by the end of this year. The company is currently expanding the capacity of the Rajasthan plant to 11 GW.
 
GREW Solar had won an allocation of 2 GW under the PLI scheme for wafer, cell and module manufacturing.

More From This Section

mamaearth

Honasa Consumer expects robust FY27 growth as Mamaearth rebounds: CEO

power, energy

Transrail Lighting secures orders worth ₹2,350 crore in domestic market

Suman Mishra, MD & CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility

Mahindra LMM bets on e-autos as Udo launch targets next EV growth phasepremium

POWER SECTOR, POWER, ELECTRICIT, NTPC, POWER BILL

PFC, REC say merger transition smooth; merged firm to have 20% exposure cap

ONGC Videsh

ONGC's Q3 FY26 results: Net profit increases 22% to ₹11,946 crore

Topics : PLI scheme Solar system renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today