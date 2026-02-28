Groww builds AI-powered platform across trading, wealth and fixed income

Groww, the stockbroking firm, is betting big on using artificial intelligence and technology to assist investors while keeping decision-making firmly in their hands through consent, transparency and built-in safeguards.

The company showcased AI-powered investing architecture spanning trading, fixed income and digital wealth management at the Groww Next 2026 event. The firm outlined its next phase of growth centred on building "responsible intelligence" for every kind of investor.

Here are six key takeaways from the event:

AI investing assistant

The firm unveiled GR-1. It is like having a research analyst in your pocket. It reads markets, tracks news sentiment and gives you personalised insights based on your actual portfolio. The important caveat: it advises, it does not act. So you stay in control of every decision.

GR-1 is currently in beta and is an opt-in feature. It does not execute trades automatically. Users must explicitly approve any action, ensuring investor oversight at all times.

“The system has been built with multiple AI guardrails, including consent layers and execution controls, reinforcing Groww’s emphasis on responsible AI deployment,” said Neeraj Singh, co-founder and chief technology officer, Groww.

Expansion of Groww Prime and intelligent portfolio support

Groww also expanded Groww Prime, its specialised opt-in offering designed to help users manage their mutual fund investments more effectively.

By opting for this service, users gain access to deeper portfolio insights, personalised guidance and dedicated support. Groww Prime remains optional. Investors can choose between a fully self-directed experience or assisted intelligence.

Prime now includes advanced portfolio health checks, SIP monitoring tools and intelligent nudges aimed at improving long-term investing behaviour.

Retail investors can now buy and sell bonds

Bonds have traditionally been the preserve of banks and wealthy investors. Groww is changing that by letting regular retail investors access the secondary bond market, essentially buying and selling bonds the way you would trade stocks.

The platform will feature curated bond listings supported by internal risk evaluation frameworks aimed at helping users better assess suitability and risk exposure.

Power traders get a serious upgrade

For people who trade actively, Groww has added tools such as a dedicated high-frequency trading mode and a specialised physical keyboard built for fast trading. Think of it as going from a regular car to a sports car with a custom steering wheel.

The company also highlighted ongoing investments in infrastructure optimisation and latency reduction to ensure platform stability and performance during peak market volatility.

Alongside performance upgrades, Groww introduced behavioural safeguards in its F&O segment — including risk alerts, exposure monitoring and optional trading locks aimed at preventing impulsive loss-making behaviour.

“These controls are built as part of its broader responsible trading philosophy, especially in the high-risk derivatives segment,” said Singh.

Managing family wealth

A new feature lets you manage investments across your entire family — spouse, parents, children, even a family trust or business — all from a single login. No more juggling multiple apps and accounts.

This builds on Groww’s broader effort to digitise traditionally offline and paperwork-heavy segments such as PMS and AIF investments.

Full service financial platform

Groww said it is no longer just an app to buy mutual funds or stocks. It is positioning itself as a full-service financial platform — from beginner SIPs to sophisticated wealth management — all under one roof, with AI baked in throughout.

Importantly, several of the newly introduced features — including GR-1 and Groww Prime — are opt-in. Investors who prefer a fully self-directed experience will see no change to their core platform interface.

The company emphasised that intelligence on Groww is assistive, not autonomous, reinforcing its stance that technology should augment investor judgement, not replace it.