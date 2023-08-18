GS Design to remodel cars into luxury vehicles, says Gautam Singhania

Super Car Club Garage (SCCG), an auto restoration firm founded by Gautam Singhania, has unveiled 'GS Design', a novel remodeling initiative aimed at transforming ordinary cars into luxury vehicles.

Speaking to the media today, Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond, revealed that the customisation of vehicles like Kia, Innova, or Force Traveller would cost between Rs 12 and 20 lakhs. If the car is purchased by SCCG, this cost will be added to the final price. The entire process of remodeling a vehicle would take around two to three months, he explained.

Unlike traditional restoration facilities that often require years to complete projects, GS Design pledges to deliver the car within three months, fully restored. "The options include premium features such as recliners, large screens, and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing customers to select enhancements that suit their needs and preferences. The company also offers a two-year warranty on the remodeling," Singhania, a known auto enthusiast, said.

The company is also looking to expand its network of dealers across the country, and is leveraging the infrastructure of the Raymond Group's existing dealership network. Over the next two months, five modified vehicles will be showcased at Raymond dealerships nationwide. This move is part of a strategic initiative to provide prospective clients with first-hand experiences of GS Design, according to Singhania.

Intriguingly, one of the projects currently being undertaken by Singhania is the restoration of a MiG-21 fighter aircraft, which will be converted into a piece of art. The company is also exploring opportunities to cater to helicopter interiors and is venturing into private jet aviation, furniture design, and auto art, Singhania elaborated.