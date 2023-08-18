Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

GS Design to remodel cars into luxury vehicles, says Gautam Singhania

Intriguingly, one of the projects currently being undertaken by Singhania is the restoration of a MiG-21 fighter aircraft, which will be converted into a piece of art

Gautam Singhania

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Founder of Super Car Club and Super Car Club Garage as he unveiled new initiative ‘GS Design’

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Super Car Club Garage (SCCG), an auto restoration firm founded by Gautam Singhania, has unveiled 'GS Design', a novel remodeling initiative aimed at transforming ordinary cars into luxury vehicles.

Speaking to the media today, Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond, revealed that the customisation of vehicles like Kia, Innova, or Force Traveller would cost between Rs 12 and 20 lakhs. If the car is purchased by SCCG, this cost will be added to the final price. The entire process of remodeling a vehicle would take around two to three months, he explained.

Unlike traditional restoration facilities that often require years to complete projects, GS Design pledges to deliver the car within three months, fully restored. "The options include premium features such as recliners, large screens, and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing customers to select enhancements that suit their needs and preferences. The company also offers a two-year warranty on the remodeling," Singhania, a known auto enthusiast, said.

The company is also looking to expand its network of dealers across the country, and is leveraging the infrastructure of the Raymond Group's existing dealership network. Over the next two months, five modified vehicles will be showcased at Raymond dealerships nationwide. This move is part of a strategic initiative to provide prospective clients with first-hand experiences of GS Design, according to Singhania.

Intriguingly, one of the projects currently being undertaken by Singhania is the restoration of a MiG-21 fighter aircraft, which will be converted into a piece of art. The company is also exploring opportunities to cater to helicopter interiors and is venturing into private jet aviation, furniture design, and auto art, Singhania elaborated.

Also Read

Raymond Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 26% to Rs 194 crore

Choose luxury flooring that will lift up your home's aesthetics

Style statement that goes with you everywhere: shopping for luxury handbags

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Sales of luxury homes in India rose 130% in January-June period: CBRE

Tata Communications challenges DoT's Rs 991.5 cr fee demand in TDSAT

Flipkart kicks off seller conclave ahead of Big Billion Days festive event

Jio Financial Services set to be listed on stock exchanges on Monday

Jhunjhunwala family-backed Concord Biotech gains 27% on market debut

GQG Partners makes hefty gains in markets on Adani group's investments

Topics : Mig-21 Gautam Singhania Raymond

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon