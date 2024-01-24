Sensex (    %)
                        
Gurgaon-based ACME signs pact with Japan's IHI to supply green ammonia

The term sheet covers the supply of 0.4 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA) of green ammonia from Phase-1 of ACME's Gopalpur on a long-term basis

Shreya Jai New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Gurgaon-based ACME Group signed an offtake term sheet for the supply of green ammonia from its project in Odisha to IHI Corporation, a Japanese integrated heavy industry company. The term sheet covers the supply of 0.4 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA) of green ammonia from Phase-1 of ACME’s Gopalpur on a long-term basis.

“Our partnership with Japan is strategic; it will grow stronger. Japan and other developed countries have huge requirements for green hydrogen and green ammonia, which India shall be able to supply at the most competitive rates,” said R K Singh, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, who presided over the signing along with the Ambassador of Japan to India, Hiroshi Suzuki. “The partnership between Acme and IHI will bring remarkable success, given the potential of globally competitive green hydrogen in India. I express the Government of Japan’s unwavering support in taking forward the collaboration between India and Japan in the energy sector,” Suzuki said.
The green hydrogen and ammonia project of ACME in Odisha has a planned capacity of 1.2 MMTPA to be developed in phases, and the first production is likely to be expected by 2027. 

Topics : RK Singh Renewable energy in India

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

