Home / Companies / News / HCC Q4 results: Net profit drops 63% to Rs 90 cr, secures new contracts

HCC Q4 results: Net profit drops 63% to Rs 90 cr, secures new contracts

HCC, in a statement, said it has secured three contracts worth Rs 5,692.6 crore with JV partners (HCC's share at Rs 3,472 crore) during the financial year

The company's total expenses declined to Rs 1,077.91 crore from Rs 2,073.33 crore a year earlier. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Thursday reported a 63.37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.08 crore for the quarter ended March 2025.

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 245.23 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,392.20 crore compared to Rs 1,813.05 crore a year ago.

The company's total expenses declined to Rs 1,077.91 crore from Rs 2,073.33 crore a year earlier.

For the entire 2024-25, it logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 112.63 crore. It had posted a net profit of Rs 478.16 crore in FY24.

 

HCC, in a statement, said it has secured three contracts worth Rs 5,692.6 crore with JV partners (HCC's share at Rs 3,472 crore) during the financial year.

The company is also the lowest bidder in projects worth Rs 3,513 crore, where contracts are yet to be signed. Furthermore, HCC has submitted bids worth Rs 30,950 crore, which are under evaluation, it added.

During the year, HCC said, it completed a Rs 350 crore rights issue in April 2024 and a Rs 600 crore QIP in December 2024.

As part of its ongoing efforts to accelerate the deleveraging process, the company continues to prepay debt, which is recognised by HCC's investment grade ratings, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HCC stock HCC Hindustan Construction Company

First Published: May 08 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

