HCLTech to enable 25,000 engineers on Gemini to scale GenAI solutions

IT major HCLTech on Wednesday announced that it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to create industry solutions and drive business. As part of this, HCLTech will enable 25,000 engineers on Google Gemini.

By enabling engineers on Google Cloud’s latest GenAI technology, the company aims to better support clients at different stages of their AI projects, including the development of new use cases and capabilities for HCLTech platforms and product offerings, it said in a press release.





ALSO READ: HCLTech announces alliance with Google Cloud to scale Gemini to global cos “This collaboration will bring to market HCLTech’s innovative GenAI solutions using Google’s most capable and scalable Gemini models. We believe this helps us to bring even more value to global enterprises through HCLTech’s differentiated portfolio,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech.

Initially, the company will focus on bringing gen AI capabilities to clients in manufacturing, healthcare, and telecom.

HCLTech also said that it will use Gemini models to strengthen and expand the portfolio of industry solutions built out of its dedicated Cloud Native Labs and AI Labs, which focus on accelerating client innovation and are staffed by AI experts and engineers.

“Both labs will enable clients to better scope, manage and refine gen AI projects on Google Cloud’s infrastructure,” said the company.

HCLTech recently launched HCLTech AI Force, a pre-built GenAI platform that optimises engineering lifecycle processes from planning through development, testing and maintenance.

“Gemini for Google Cloud can enhance many areas of enterprise work, such as helping developers build applications more quickly and improving how financial analysts report on their businesses,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

“By enabling 25,000 engineers on Google Cloud’s latest generative AI technology, HCLTech can provide the expertise and technical skills that clients need to successfully deploy and manage gen AI projects at scale,” he added.