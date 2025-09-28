Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / HDFC-backed Reloy eyes 75% revenue growth in FY26 on better housing sales

HDFC-backed Reloy eyes 75% revenue growth in FY26 on better housing sales

Reloy manages customers and property brokers on behalf of its builder clients through dedicated mobile applications, and it gets a nominal commission on referral sales

realty sector, real estate, housing

Sharp appreciation in housing prices and higher supply of luxury homes are also driving Reloy's revenue growth.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Capital-backed proptech startup Reloy, which helps builders generate referral sales, expects 75 per cent growth in its revenue this fiscal to Rs 50 crore on strong demand for housing properties.

The company posted a 60 per cent jump in gross revenue to Rs 28.5 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 17.8 crore in the preceding financial year.

"We are expecting to clock a Rs 45-50 crore revenue in the current fiscal," Reloy founder and CEO Akhil Saraf told PTI.

Reloy manages customers and property brokers on behalf of its builder clients through dedicated mobile applications, and it gets a nominal commission on referral sales.

 

Saraf said the company's performance in the first six months of this fiscal year has been very strong.

Reloy is targeting to facilitate Rs 3,500 crore worth of sales in the current fiscal compared to Rs 2,000 crore through referral-led sales in the last fiscal, Saraf said, highlighting that referral sales in the first six months of this fiscal have already surpassed the 2024-25 figure.

"We have cracked the code of generating referral sales. We are replicating this across all clients," he said.

Reloy is working with almost all leading real estate developers across major states.

Big listed and branded developers have been performing very well post the COVID pandemic and are gaining market share in the primary housing segment, he said, adding that this has helped his business as well.

Sharp appreciation in housing prices and higher supply of luxury homes are also driving Reloy's revenue growth.

"Developers are realising the importance of satisfied homebuyers, and we are helping them maintain long-term relationships with their customers. This trust translates into strong referral sales, which have emerged as a win-win for developers, existing homebuyers, and new buyers alike.

"Traditionally, developers focused only on direct sales and broker networks, overlooking referrals. At Reloy, we've built a strong referral system that is creating immense value for all stakeholders," Saraf said.

Founded in 2015, Reloy specialises in real estate loyalty and referrals. It is a B2B2C homeowner and broker management platform that helps builders manage their customers and brokers more efficiently.

Reloy has so far raised Rs 13 crore from various investors, including HDFC Capital, which owns around 10 per cent stake in the startup.

The tech solutions offered by the company streamline the post-purchase journey of homeowners.

Reloy rewards homeowners with benefits across the ancillary requirements of home interiors and home finance. It helps homeowners in post-purchase exercises like document management, construction tracking, and payments. It also creates a marketplace for other connected needs of home interiors and home finance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

HDFC Housing sales Real Estate

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

